1. It Takes Help to Serve Up Chili!
Pictured above are Mr. Carlson - MS/HS Instructional Coach, Mr. Arnold - HS Principal, and Mr. Pfiffner - Activities Director/Assistant Principal dutifully serving chili. Some days, it takes more than just the food service staff to pull off this menu!
2. 500 Miles a Month
Meet Randy, the BC Warehouse/Food Service Driver. He is responsible for transporting the hot meals to our satellite location in Keystone. He also delivers food, and commodities to all our district kitchens weekly. On average, Randy will drive 500 miles a month between our kitchens and the food warehouse. This is equivalent to a round trip drive to the Twin Cities. He puts on the miles to aid in providing nutritious food to our students!
3. Top 3 lunches in Our District!
Crispito Popcorn Chicken Cheese Stuffed Breadsticks
It’s no surprise these student favorites appear on our menu regularly and for obvious reasons. Served with hot vegetables, delicious fruit, and a choice of milk for a complete and healthy meal!
4. 33,320 Cartons
The number of cartons of milk that are consumed in our district during one month. We provide milk as an important part of breakfast, lunch and for afternoon snack at the elementary centers.
This is 266,560 ounces of milk or 260 gallons of milk in ONE month! It would take 2 dairy cows being milked daily for the entire month to provide this amount of milk for our district.
5. 1,100 Dips
Imagine hand dipping out 1,100 cookies, then proceeding to bake them, all in about an hour and a half. FYI:this would take 92 cookie sheets at home! This is what it takes to bake a cookie for lunch when it’s on the menu. Yum! Fresh baked cookies!