On March 10, 1964, the vote on the reorganization proposal of the Keystone, Van Horne, Newhall, and Blairstown School Districts carried with 1,133 for the reorganization and 894 opposed.
Three-fourths of the school districts involved had to pass the proposal, and all districts with an ADA (average daily attendance) of more than 300 had to approve the proposal to form the new district. Blairstown, Van Horne, and Keystone had an ADA of more than 300, Newhall did not.
A special election was held on April 10, 1964 to elect the five members of the new Board of Education. Those elected were: L.H. Clausen of Blairstown (I), Louis Wallace of Keystone (II), Donald Werning of Newhall (III), Herman C. Brehm (IV), and Leland Skoog of Keystone (Director-at-Large). Roland Hellwig of Keystone was elected Treasurer.
The Board members of the Benton Community School District met at the Blairstown School Monday evening, April 13, 1964. An election of officers was held and Benton County Superintendent Floyd L. Ellson administered the oath of office to Herman Brehm, who was elected President, Louis Wallace, Vice-President, and L.H. Clausen, Donald Werning, Leland Skoog, and Roland Hellwig.
Dale Grabinski was selected as the first Superintendent of the newly formed district. Mr. Gabrinski had previously taught in the LaPorte City Community Schools and served as Superintendent of the Keystone School District during the 1963-64 school year, prior to the reorganization.
Raymond Manship was appointed as assistant superintendent. Mr. Manship had previously served as Superintendent and Newhall and Van Horne.
The Benton Community School District became effective on July 1, 1964. The District included over 230 square miles and had an assessed valuation in excess of $19,000,000. The student enrollment was approximately 1540 in the 1964-65 school year. The General Fund was about $900,000. The new district employed nearly 150 people, including a professional staff of 90 teachers and administrators.
The formation of the Benton Community School District was not accomplished without controversy.
On April 8, 1965, a petition for writ of certiorari was filed in Benton County District Court by 32 objectors naming the Boards of Education of Benton, Tama, and Iowa counties, the consolidated school districts of Van Horne, Blairstown, Keystone, and Newhall, the Benton community School District, Benton County Superintendent, the State Department of Public Instruction and Paul F. Johnston, the Superintendent of Public Instruction of the State of Iowa, as defendants.
The Plaintiffs, I the writ, charged a number of improper and illegal acts related to the proceedings, the election, and the reorganization itself.
In addition, the plaintiffs charged that the petitions instigating the re-organization proceedings were “invalid”, null and void, and that signatures were obtained through misrepresentation and coercion.”
District Court Judge M.C. Farber of Marshalltown ruled in favor of the defendants stating in part:
“The plaintiffs have failed to establish any of the material allegations of their petition sufficient to entitle them to any relief herein; there is no evidence of proof to establish that the Benton Community School District was not properly formed, organized, consummated, and established, or that any of the proceedings in connection therewith were not properly had and done; that plaintiffs’ petition should be and is hereby dismissed.”
The plaintiffs appealed the District Court decision to the State Supreme Court. The Supreme Court upheld the lower court decision.
During the 1964-65 school year each of the four former districts operated as separate K-12 attendance centers.
The Board located the Central Administration Offices in Van Horne in the house owned by the Carl Brehm trust.
In September 30, 1964, the Board met with a newly formed steering committee. It was decided to maintain three (3) kindergarten through ninth grade centers, one each at Blairstown, Keystone and Newhall.
In March of 1965 the Board selected Phillip England as the first principal for the newly centralized high school.
Attendance boundary changes were also made during this period. Seventh, eight, and ninth grade students in the Blairstown attendance center were transferred to the Newhall Attendance Center, except for those living west of Highway 82. These individuals attended the Keystone Attendance Center.
On July 1, 1967, the Elberon Independent School District was merged with the Benton Community School District. This same year the Board turned down a request from the Norway Board to discuss future possibilities of reorganization between the two districts.
The Benton Community Girls’ Softball team defeated Kingsley-Pierson 2-0 in the finals of the 1966 State Summer Tournament.
On February 21, 1967 residents turned down a bond issue in the amount of $1,250,000 for the construction of a new senior high school. The vote was 674 yes and 1147 no.
Raymand Manship was appointed Athletic Director for the 1967-68 school year.
On March 27, 1968 Benton Community High School was accepted as a member of the North Central Association of College and Secondary Schools.
Voters rejected a bond referendum for construction of a new senior high school. The issue, which called for expenditures of $1,380,000 received 842 yes votes to 1065 no votes.
On July 1, 1968 the Atkins-Fremont Consolidated School District was assigned to the Benton Community School District.
At the annual meeting on July 8, 1968 the Board approved the lease on the Dean Curtis property to be used by the Benton Community School District for a central administration office.
On July 25, 1968 the Board exercised its option and purchased 32.36 acres of land from Miss Euzella Barry.
In May of 1968 voters rejected for the third time a bond referendum calling for the construction of a new senior high school building. The vote was 924 yes to 1241 no.
In the spring of 1969 a site referendum by mail showed 1,331 voters favoring a town site and 592 a country site.
A bond issue calling for construction of a new senior high school was defeated in October 7, 1969. The vote was 1210 yes and 971 no for a favorable percentage of 55.5.
This same year the Board sold the land formerly occupied by the Elberon School to the town of Elberon.
On February 11, 1970, the Board of Education passed a resolution which recommended that the Benton County Board of Education merge the Benton County School System with the Joint County School System.
In April of 1970 voters rejected a $1,800,000 bond issue for construction of a new senior high school. The vote was 1074 yes and to 1311 no.
This series will continue over the course of several issues.