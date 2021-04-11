The following are bios submitted by retiring staff and faculty at Benton Community School District:
Maureen Arndt
I first came to Benton Community Schools in the Fall of 1993. My primary assignment was working with the middle school band and the 6* grade band, and extending the band program to the 5* grade level as well, in a few years, the middle school band program was growing substantially in size, so Michelle Lampkin was hired to take over the middle school program, and 1 transitioned to working with the 5th and 6* grade bands at the elementary level. When Benton restructured the elementary buildings, I was able to unify the elementary bands In the Norway building. Teaching beginning and elementary bands has always been my career goal, and my years of teaching at Benton Community have helped me to reach that goal, I'm grateful for the faculty, staff and families that I've worked with through the years, and especially thankful for the students who have chosen to be part of the bands.
Jan Brown
Jan Brown started at Benton Community the fall of 1994. She faced the nearly impossible task of following in the footsteps of longtime Benton educator Miss Rosemary Meyer. Combined these two provided Benton Community with over 65 years of dedicated service in Business Education.
Jan started at Benton Just as the typewriter lab was becoming the computer lab with Windows 3.1 PCs and a very early version of Microsoft Office - from there Keyboarding became Computer Applications and a new era in technology was born at Benton.
She has taught nearly every course in the Business Department at one time or another having a hand at writing curriculum'for each one as well. She also brought Kirfcwood college courses Into the cuiriculum first for articulation credit and then college credit
During the block scheduling years, she worked with the state to become- part of the Governor's STEM program and set up one of the early high school Microsoft Office certification .programs in Iowa giving Benton students the opportunity to obtain Industry standard Microsoft Office certification for free. Through this program over various years, several Benton students placed in the top three in the state in Word, Excel and Powerpoint and one-student went on-to Nationals in Florida arid placed second in the nation in Excel.
Jan has also served as the National Honor Society Advisor and Web Coordinator for many years putting in countless hours year-round as these continued to grow and require constant updates and changes.
During her 27 years, she has served on many different committees and as an official and unofficial mentor to many. She loves her students, colleagues and the families of Benton Community - a place that will always remain special in her heart. Go Bobcats!
Gina Embray
Gina has been a teacher at Benton for 32 years. She graduated from Centra! College in Peiia, Iowa in 1987, and moved to Van Home with her husband, Doug, who secured a job as a 6th grade teacher & football, wrestling, & track coach at Benton. She was a substitute teacher at Benton, Central Lutheran, .& Williamsburg for 2 years. In 1989, she was hired at Benton in the Atkins Elementary building, teaching Title I Reading and Library classes. In 1980, Gina transferred to teach third grade in Atkins until 1996, She then transferred to second grade in the Van Home Elementary building and remained there for most of her career, moving to Keystone Elementary when the Van Home building closed in 2015. She has continued to teach second grade in Keystone from 2015-2021.
Doug Embray
Doug came to Benton as a 6th grade teacher, and coach in 1987, after graduating from Central College in Pelia, Iowa. In the 1994-95 school year he left Benton to become middle school principal at Center Point-Urbana. He was hired back at Benton in 1995 as middle school principal, and stayed at that position until 2005 when he became assistant superintendent and business manager.
Tom Leonard
For the last twelve years I have been the 7-12 Teacher Librarian/Media Specialist and Talented and Gifted teacher here at Benton Community Schools. I consider myself very fortunate to have Sanded at Benton for several reasons. Teaching is a late career change for me and when ! went back to school my goal was to become a school librarian/media specialist as I felt my love of reading and media background would be an asset. When I was offered my current positions in 2009 my goal was realized, it's not very often that things turn out as planned. Secondly, Benton is a mid-level school. I call It a "Goldilocks" school, it's not too big and it's not too small - it's just right. We're just the right size for me to get to know all of our students.
While not a regular classroom teacher I tend to think of the library, and the school at large, as my classroom. In the library I help students find books to read, explain the importance of developing good reading skills and assist with technology issues. 1 also visit classrooms to teach about plagiarism,. databases and critical thinking when using digital resources. Being able to visit the classrooms to assist both teachers and students with their needs is perhaps one of the more enjoyable aspects of my job.
As the talented and gifted teacher I work with middle schools students on a variety of challenging activities including word games that help develop executive function skills, Makerspace STEM projects and coding activities with Evo Ozobot robots and Sphere BOLT app-enable robotic balls. High school TAG students have assisted with videotaping and live streaming activities and athletic events, competing with other Iowa high school students In the U.S. Department of Energy National Science Bowl competition and attending STEM related events sponsored by Grant Wood AEA, Klrkwood and other Cedar Rapids agencies.
Kathy Barta
August of the 1999 2000 school year I started my career with the Benton Community School district. We (Rich my husband and our two sons Ben and Andy) moved from Cedar Rapids to an acreage just north of Norway. I was employed with the Cedar Rapids School district as a special educational paraprofessional.
Wanting to join the Benton Family to be on the same schedule as our sons, I resigned from Hoover Elementary and applied to the Norway building. I was pleased to find out they did indeed have a position open. I was not pleased to find out even with my extended training in special needs for students the pay wasn't that special. LOL However, I accepted the position.
Later that same year a part-time afterschool four hour janitorial position opened up. I applied to help offset the cut in pay. At the time, I could also recruit our two sons to help. This was great, I had help and they earned their spending money.
In May of 2000 Norway's full-time day custodian resigned. I remember Joe Katoupek, the district's maintenance supervisor, asking me to apply. I just laughed and said only if Mr. Zittergruen, our former superintendent called and realty wanted someone like me to have this position. I knew by then a building as old m Norway and as big as Norway needed a lot more than a lady that knew how to clean.
The day he called surprised me to say the least.
21 year later I'm happy to say I've enjoyed my time here. I will truly miss the wonderful Norway staff and seeing the students every day.