Show Choir

Get loud, get proud! Members of Benton Community's Celebration Co. get the crowd going with their travel-themed show on Tuesday.

PHOTO GALLERY: Fill the Gym featured Benton Community and Central Lutheran show choirs under one roof for an evening of spectacular vocals and dazzling choreography. This album features pictures from performances by Jubilation, Inc and Celebration Co. Photos of the younger choirs and soloists will be posted later Wednesday afternoon. Check out photos on SmugMug: https://vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/Benton-Communitys-Fill-the-Gym-Part-1/