Benton Community School District will move to online remote learning starting Wednesday, Nov. 11 to Wednesday, Nov. 18 according to an email from the district sent to parents on Monday evening.
"The COVID-19 situation is unfortunately moving in the wrong direction causing staff shortages and student absences," the email read. "For the safety and concern of all of our students and staff, this decision is necessary. What this means is beginning this Wednesday, your child will not attend school in person but will begin their school day at home by accessing their classes and learning through SeeSaw for elementary students and Schoology for secondary students."
According to the school district, staff will be at the schools while working with their students online and preparing virtual learning experiences as well as curriculum materials. Students are asked to bring their devices home and parents to remain in contact with teachers. Benton Community will review the data and status Mondays of each week and notify parents and staff if an additional week or more is necessary to mitigate the COVID-19 situation.
"We ask that parents call the school if, during the time of remote online learning, your student is exposed to COVID-19, becomes ill with COVID-19 symptoms or tests positive," the email read. "We appreciate knowing this so we can plan accordingly. Students who have IEP's or English Language Learning needs will be contacted by their teachers for scheduling in-person specially designed instruction. Transportation will be provided."
All activities, including practices, will not take place from the 11th through the 18th. Coaches may elect to host "virtual practices" for their teams.