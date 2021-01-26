The Benton Community School District includes the towns of Atkins, Blairstown, Elberon, Keystone, Newhall, Norway, Van Horne and Watkins and encompasses a 330 square mile area. It serves the lower half of Benton County and portions of Iowa and Tama Counties.
Benton Community has a fleet of 27 regular sized school buses and 3 buses equipped with a wheelchair lift. Every driver performs an inspection of their bus each time they prepare to leave on a route or activity trip which is recorded on a daily route sheet. They are also responsible for keeping the school bus clean on the inside.
All of Benton Community’s school buses and automobiles that transport students are inspected by the Iowa Department of Education 2 times per year.
The Benton Community Transportation Department transports over 1300 students daily. It has 19 daily route buses that travel an average of 1850 miles per day. That is the same distance traveled as a trip from Van Horne, IA to Portland, OR. Benton also has 2 daily special education bus routes and 1 special education van route that travel over 300 miles a day, which is the distance from Van Horne, IA to Chicago, IL. In addition, Benton Community buses travel close to 30,000 miles a year transporting sports teams, extra-curricular activities and class field trips. That is farther than the distance from the North Pole to the South Pole.