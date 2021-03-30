Students at Benton community, in a spread out socially distant cafeteria, grab a handful of popcorn as they intently watch Manolo and Joaquin fight for the love of Maria in the movie, Book of Life. Benton Community Spanish club has been hosting movie night for a number of years. It’s a great way for students to get involved, enjoy the company of their friends, and learn a little bit about Spanish-Speaking culture. The Book of Life is littered with cultural tid-bits from the Mexican Holiday, Día de los Muertos. Although Movie Night looked a little different this year due to the pandemic, students were happy to be able to enjoy the movie with their friends.
Spanish Club sponsor Justin Liddle explains the importance of Spanish Club, “We want to get students excited about learning another language. We want to provide opportunities for our students. Spanish Club is a great way to get students involved who might not be involved in other clubs or activities around the school.” Any student who is enrolled in Spanish can participate in Spanish club activities.
One of Spanish club’s most popular activities is Restaurant Night Out. On this night, students jump onto a school bus and make their way to a Mexican Restaurant in Cedar Rapids. What better way to get to know the culture than to enjoy the food! Unfortunately this year Restaurant Night Out had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Other activities Spanish Club sponsors throughout the year are: Spanish authentic cooking classes, and craft night!