Greetings from the Benton Community Vocal Music Department!
This has been a challenging year for everyone in education. It’s been a challenge for students, staff and parents to wade through the myriad of issues that have had to be addressed with regard to quarantine, technology, block scheduling, emotional engagement and a host of other issues.
Our department has been no different! We’ve encountered quarantine situations with students and staff, Covid safety protocols, rescheduling of concerts, and the list goes on.
In August when the derecho hit our area there were students within our school that had their homes destroyed. Our students came together and pitched in around the community to help people in the aftermath of that storm. The true spirit of our community and our Bobcat pride was on full display as we witnessed students from all over the school helping out in the community. It was a humbling experience to be a part of. The auditorium here sustained some pretty extensive damage. We were initially told it would not be usable possibly for the rest of the year. This proved to be a major challenge, as we then had no where to safely break up our large ensembles. The beginning of the year saw us rehearsing in the gymnasium, the wrestling room, the choir room and the band room. Covid protocols required that (in order to safely sing) we would be dividing up our 80 voice ensembles into 4 or 5 smaller groups in which to sing. We did this with our 9/10 grade mixed choir as well as our 11/12 grade concert choir.
We are incredibly thankful that the work on the auditorium went quicker than expected, and we are now able to use that facility again.
We have been able to have our concerts still this year. We’ve been singing in masks to prevent the spread of Covid, and while, of course, there have been students at the high school who have had Covid, our rate has remained pretty low. We’re glad to be able to still give the students the opportunities to participate in these activities. There are a multitude of music programs around the state and the country who have totally shut down this year. We are glad that we are not one of them.
So far we’ve had our Fall concert for high school and middle school, holiday concert and holiday JAVA (jazz band and show choirs). In December we also were able to allow our Madrigal singers to present their program, although in an altered format this year.
We are currently preparing for our high school concert on March 25 in the auditorium.
On the show choir front, our groups have been out competing at Des Moines Christian and Anamosa so far. Both groups have brought home some great awards! We will finish up our season at Pella, Marion and Fort Madison in the weeks to come.
Touch of Class ‘21 was held here on February 13. It was a brutally cold day and a few groups were not able to travel, but we had a very successful day in spite of that. Our department would like to publicly thank everyone in the community for your financial support of the competition. Our revenue was down this year, so those of you who were event sponsors really saved the day!
The next big event here is our musical production of “Seussical”. This was moved from the Fall and will happen March 12, 13 and 14 in the auditorium.
In addition, our ensembles are currently working on music for our March 25 concert and State Solo and Ensemble contest.
We will host our solo/ensemble recital here at school on Saturday March, 27 with all of those state entries.
We’ve had our challenges here this year, but certainly appreciate all the support of the Benton administration, the community and especially the hard work of the students. This is indeed a year we will all remember!