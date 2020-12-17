A draft of the completed updated 2021 Benton County Multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan is now available for public review and comment.
The plan is completely indexed and has 7 sections:
Section 1: Introduction and Profile
Section 2: Resolutions
Section 3: Planning Process
Section 4: Hazard Analysis
Section 5: Risk Assessment
Section 6: Mitigation Strategy
Section 7: Plan Maintenance
The plan is 469 pages long without appendices. Work on revision to the plan, which was originally developed in 2011 by emergency management consultant Steve Meyer began in January of 2020. FEMA requires the plan to be updated every five years. Accordingly, the plan was revised and updated in 2016. The Benton County Board of Supervisors contracted with Consultant Meyer to update the plan. Benton County Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Hansen served as the project lead. Throughout the six-month revision process, every community and school district in the county participated. The update includes 21 mitigation measures that can be used to address potential disasters that can impact Benton County.
The updated plan can be viewed at the Benton County Emergency Management website:
https://www.bentoncountyema.com
Any comments or suggestions regarding the update can be e-mailed to bentoncountyema@fmtcs.com. Please type HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN COMMENTS in the subject line. The plan will be submitted to FEMA on or before Feb. 1, 2021.
Due to issues associated with COVID-19 no public meetings were held regarding the plan, though public participation was solicited at every possible opportunity.