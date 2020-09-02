Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced 10 additional counties that were impacted by the Aug. 10 derecho, including Benton County, have been approved for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program.
“It is a rigorous process to quantify the impact of the disaster to meet the thresholds that are necessary to access this disaster recovery assistance,” Reynolds said. “From the county level to the federal level, it was a team effort. We are very grateful to President Trump for the Individual Assistance being expanded to these 10 counties.”
According to a release from the Office of the Governor FEMA Individual Assistance can provide disaster-affected homeowners, renters, and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, and medical expenses. Residents in the 11 counties approved for the Individual Assistance Program may apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. TTY users can call 800-462-7585. Linn County was approved for Individual Assistance on August 20. Through further assessment and validation by the state and FEMA, it was determined 16 of 27 counties applying for FEMA assistance “did not have sufficient damage to be approved for the Individual Assistance Program, including nine counties which withdrew from consideration: Audubon, Clarke, Grundy, Iowa, Jackson, Jones, Madison, Muscatine, and Washington.”
A release by FEMA stated Assistance for homeowners can include grants for repairs to make their primary home habitable. Rental assistance is available to pay for temporary housing for homeowners and renters. Lodging expense reimbursement may be available to eligible households who may have stayed in a hotel for a short period of time. FEMA assistance can also help with other disaster-related needs like replacing essential household items, and medical and dental expenses. Businesses, homeowners and renters may be eligible for disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
FEMA encourages homeowners to contact their insurance companies and file a claim for disaster damage suffered. Photos and videos of damages and keeping reciepts for all repair work are also recommended. Programs such as D-SNAP for nutritional assistance for a month. Enrollment is already underway in Linn County.
Applicants will need the following to apply. You can upload all required documents at DisasterAssistance.gov:
• Address of the damaged property
• Description of disaster-caused damage and losses
• Current mailing address
• Current telephone number
• Social Security number of one member of the household
• Insurance information
• Total household annual income
• Bank account routing and account number for direct deposit
• Save your FEMA registration number, also known as FEMA ID number.
• Check your DisasterAssistance.gov account for updates.
Survivors in Benton County can apply for assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 for TTY users. Users of 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS) may call 1-800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time. A Disaster Recovery Center will open in Linn County on Wednesday, September 2 ro give residents another option to submit documents for their disaster assistance application. This is available to Benton County residents.