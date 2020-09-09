[Vinton, Iowa] – Derecho damage clean up and recovery continues dominating the activities of Benton County residents. Those looking for help and resources are invited to the Benton County Assistance Fair on Tuesday, September 22, from 3-7 pm, hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach at the Benton County Fairgrounds, 1801 2nd Ave, Vinton, IA 52349.

“The ISU Extension Council recognized there’s a need for our community to come together and learn about the many resources available to help them. We decided an open house style event, with speakers sharing expertise on pertinent topics and a chance to talk one on one with service providers would be ideal in this time of crisis,” said Greg Walston, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Benton County director.

The Benton County Assistance Fair is open to all and will include a free meal starting at 4 pm, provided by Merchant’s Grilling. This is a family friendly event with kids activities, guest speakers, and partner booths. The talks will take place in the Beef Arena starting at 5:00 pm, with Mark Vitosh, Iowa DNR District Forester, discussing how to assess tree damage, and whether to save or replace trees. At 6:00 pm, Kirstina TeBockhorst, ISU Extension and Outreach Ag Engineering Field Specialist, will talk about grain storage and harvesting issues brought on by the storm damage. The list of partners who are planning to provide information at booths and tables, includes:

Farm Bureau

Friend of 4 H

4 H Foundation

Master Gardeners

Old School Produce Partners

4 H

Human Sciences

Farm Management

Crop Specialists

Crop Insurance

Homeowners Insurance

Trees

Structural Engineer

Benton Development Group

Disaster Recovery Coalition

Emergency Management

BS Social Services

Abbe Center

Daycares

Food Pantry

Red Cross

Salvation Army

FSA

NRCS

