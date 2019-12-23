Kenney’s Barber Shop of Vinton owner Darrell Kenney, 79, will make his final cut sometime around Christmas, as he plans to retire after 55 years in the barbering business.
Darrell has spent more than half a century offering barbering services to customers in his 114 W 3rd St. brick and mortar location and would like to see a next generation barber purchase his shop, if possible.
Darrell said he takes his hat off in thanks to his many loyal patrons from all over Benton County and beyond, who have used his services over the years. “Even now, I have at least four generations of customers coming to me,” he said.
Darrell was working at Collins Radio when his brother Dick Kenney asked if he would join him in business. Two weeks later, Darrell started at the Cedar Rapids Barber College where he learned how to perform all barbering duties including using a strap and straight razor. Barbers can do things like give perms but Darrell prefers traditional barbering for men, he said.
Darrell was single at the time and nearly starved to death when he began working on commission for his brother Dick Kenney at the Kenney’s Barber Shop in the early 1960’s, where a haircut cost $1.40; his busiest days were Saturdays. "I was driven to succeed," he said.
According to Darrell, his brother was a good barber and it was hard keeping up with him at first. It was necessary for his survival to work faster while working from 8:00 a.m. when the shop opened to 5:30 p.m. and sometimes until 7:00 p.m. Darrell often never left his station all day, he said.
Darrell took full ownership of the shop after his brother began working at Wilson & Co. in Cedar Rapids for more consistent pay and insurance benefits for his family. Sole ownership of a barbershop comes with much conversations with customers, so while Darrell likes people, at the end of a long day, he wants to quietly relax.
Darrell also received extra schooling to learn various hair styles that have come and gone over the years, like the ever popular mullet haircut of the 1970’s and '80's which are making a comeback. Darrell can complete two traditional haircuts in the time it takes to cut one non-traditional one and the 1960's hippy years were very hard on barbers, as many men switched from them to beauticians during that time.
Darrell has designed lightning bolts, bowl hair cuts, crew cuts, what ever was the rage at the time and one time while looking at a picture of a Playboy Bunny logo, he designed the image in the back of one gentleman’s hair. While he is not artistic, it turned out great. “I was born to be a good barber,” he said.
While giving what seemed like 550,000 first-time hair cuts, Darrell would tell the parent of a screaming child they were going to win and get him over it. "We are not giving up," he said. Then, when the kid understood what was going on, he would turn from being a ball baby to a happy child in the barber chair.
For many years, Darrell had four other barber's working at his shop. He slowly began to downsize his business with three barbers, then two, and finally to just himself. The last gal to retire was Amy Garwood, who worked there for 40 years, he said.
Besides taking an Honor Flight next spring for his service in the National Guard, he plans to spend his retirement close to home with his wife Janet, who is now retired from her women's retail business in Vinton.
“If I had to work hour for hour against my wife’s hour for hour, I'd probably be dead... I know how she was in business... You have to understand, running your own business is not like getting off at 5:30 p.m. like when you work in a factory," he said.
Prior to barbering, Darrell received training in TV and radio repair at DeVry before working for Collins. He also became a pilot and was the Vinton Air Port Commissioner for 20 years.