Help kids in our community by donating books for babies to teens. Saturday, June 13 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Bring new or gently used books to Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton or any of the community libraries throughout the county.
How you can help:
1. Bring books in sealed baggies or tied grocery sacks. Drive up to collectors and hand the bag to them. No need to exit your vehicles.
2. No books to donate or want to buy books for your kids at home?
Visit UWECI.Book Fair, where 25% of every purchase from the Scholastic Book Fair will go towards getting books to children in need. When ordering books to donate for the drive, use this shipping address: UWECI Office, 317 7th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401. Have questions? Contact Karey at United Way of East Central Iowa @ 319-398-5372 ext. 828