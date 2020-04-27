Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Monday during her daily press conference the state will allow certain businesses in 77 counties to reopen on May 1, but not in Benton County or surrounding communities deeply affected by COVID-19.
“Iowa has specific locations where virus activity is widespread, have areas where activity is sporadic and areas where there is no activity reported at all,” Reynolds said. “Knowing this, we can take a targeted approach to loosening restrictions on businesses and counties where this no activity or where virus activity has been consistently low and showing a downward trend.”
Effective on May 1, the state will allow restaurants, fitness centers, libraries, race tracks and retail stores to open at 50 percent capacity. Restaurants may not seat tables with more than six people, and all tables must be at least six feet apart. Restaurants cannot have buffets or other self-serve items. Similarly, Malls can also open at that 50 percent of normal operating capacity, but play areas and food courts must remain closed. Reynolds further detailed “social, community, recreational and leisure/sporting events will be limited to 10 people.”
Reynolds released the limitations on spiritual and religious gathering in these 77 counties. All businesses and churches planning to reopen were encouraged to continue practicing social distancing and appropriate hygiene to continue reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Benton County has reported 27 positive cases and one death as of publication. 321 Benton County residents have been tested and 13 have recovered. However, the county is surrounded by counties with higher totals to the north (Blackhawk, 844 positive cases), to the west (Tama, 259 positive cases) and to the east (Linn, 613 positive cases).
Additional businesses in these 77 counties will be allowed to reopen on May 15. No timeline for Benton and 21 other counties heavily affected by the virus was released in terms of businesses currently close to reopen. Vinton Newspapers will continue to provide updates on this developing story.