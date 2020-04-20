The Benton County Cattlemen’s Association fired up their gas grill and flipped 500 burgers for the Vinton-Shellsburg sack lunch program on Monday as they make their way across all five school districts in the county over the next couple of weeks.
“As a county cattlemen’s organization, we normally do promotion in May for National Beef Month,” Drew Fish, President of Benton County Cattlemen’s Association said. “We thought it’d be a good idea to help the schools in a time of need during this COVID-19 crisis. This is a way we thought we could help and also promote our product and give the students something good to eat.”
Fish and his wife Jennie set up their gas grill at Tilford Elementary School and began grilling at 8:00 a.m. in the morning. The beef and buns were purchased from Fareway and the gas for the grill was supplied by New Century FS. According to Fish, all the beef was born and raised in the U.S.
“The cattle markets right now aren’t great, but we thought this would be something we could do to show the community that we care about the kids and want to be involved in the community,” Fish said.
The cattlemen approached Vinton-Shellsburg about providing the burgers for the school district’s sack lunches after building a relationship in recent months. The cattlemen’s board and Vinton-Shellsburg chose to proceed with the idea as the school district continues to feed students and community members amid the building closures due to COVID-19.
“I appreciate how the Benton County Cattlemen reached out and offered to partner with us to provide meals,” Mary Jo Hainstock, Vinton-Shellsburg Superintendent said. “It was great to offer our students grilled burgers Monday! Their support is one example of how our community supports our students.”
Benton County Cattlemen’s Association will next grill burgers at Benton Community Jr/Sr High School on Friday and at Union Middle School in Dysart next Monday. Their destinations afterwards will be Center Point-Urbana High School on Wednesday, April 29 and Belle Plaine Jr/Sr High School on Wednesday, May 6. In total, the cattlemen will have donated $2,000 to this project after calculating the cost of the beef, buns and gas.