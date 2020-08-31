A new chapter in the Vinton-Shellsburg/Benton gridiron rivalry was written Friday as the Bobcats topped the hosting Vikings 28-21 for their fifth consecutive win in the series.
“This rivalry means a lot to both sides, and we each take great pride in the game,” V-S coach Jim Womochil said. “We’ve had a cold streak in recent years against them, but this year I believed we matched up real well.”
A promising start for the Vikes saw junior Max Vasquez break off for a touchdown, yet a penalty took away the score and several plays later V-S settled for the field goal. Benton wasted little time in flashing their own explosiveness as sophomore Sam Wallace blazed off a 94-yard touchdown on the kick return. V-S looked to return the favor as senior John Engler responded with an 80+ yard run into the endzone only to have it waved off for an illegal block.
“They didn’t make mistakes at costly times like we did,” Womochil said. “We took 11 points off the board early, and that hurts.”
A timely interception by senior Cade Timmerman gave the ball back to Benton as junior Lawrence Wallace punched in a score on a short run several plays later to give the Bobcats a 14-3 lead after one quarter.
“We wanted to come out physical from the start,” coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “I thought we came out and did that. We know it’s a rivalry game and can always be tight.”
Benton senior Jacob Brecht extended the lead to 21-3 with a quick pass from junior quarterback Colin Buch. V-S looked to their top returning receiver in senior CJ Rickels to get deep and set up a six-yard touchdown from Vasquez to go into the locker room down 21-10.
“Max has got some experience under his belt and I think is a big strong kid,” Womochil said. “He runs pretty well and he’s got some speed. Bring back those 11 points and we’re tied at halftime in this game.”
Buch displayed his own ability to run the football with Benton’s final score in the third quarter. In total, the junior would run for 104 yards on 12 carries in his first career varsity start.
“Colin has done a nice job for us,” Zittergruen said. “Clay Krousie did a good job for us for two seasons and Collin is continuing to be the leader we need at that position. He ran the ball well tonight, and now we’ll focus on other aspects we didn’t do well in.”
But the Vikes were not done as the game went into the final quarter. Senior quarterback Brooks Erickson showed his dual threat as a keeper put V-S within 10 after a two-point conversion. A possession later, Rickels again stood tall for a deep catch to put V-S in a position to score. The senior was helped off the field with an injury. Benton’s defense held the Vikes to another field goal by senior Jesse Pladsen for the final score of the game.
Lawrence Wallace for Benton ran for 84 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown, while Brecht finished with 54 yards on five carries. The Bobcats had 264 yards of offense total. Timmerman led the Bobcat defense with 8.5 tackles and the interception. Brecht followed with eight tackles and an interception.
The Vikes put together 405 yards of offense, led by Erickson with 176 passing yards on 15 of 24 completion and 119 rushing yards on 14 carries. Vasquez followed with 112 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. Rickels finished with 118 yards on five receptions. Erickson also led the defense with five total tackles, followed by junior Taylor Anderson with 3.5 tackles.
“I feel we started to get our running game figured out by the second half,” Erickson said. “It must have been nerves early for us. Everyone was fighting hard and I think that will move into next week.”
Despite the season-opening loss, Womochil remained optimistic about the team’s season. He noted the COVID pandemic and recent derecho have made the world “crazy” for the two schools, but felt they came together for a great night of football.
“We won’t mope about the final score,” Womochil said. “We will go right back improving and prepare for next week. There’s still plenty of season left and we have the team to be successful.”
V-S will host Columbus Catholic on Friday and kick off district play hosting Mt. Vernon on September 11.