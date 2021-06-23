BELLE PLAINE, IA – Preston’s Station Historic District (Preston’s) has been awarded a grant from the Benton County Community Foundation. Grant funds will be used to hire Wadsworth Construction to assess, stabilize, repair and restore the seven original windows on the Garage/Roadside Museum. Wadsworth Construction specializes in proper preservation methods, which will help mitigate further damage and protect Preston’s from costly and irreversible mistakes.
“We are appreciative of the support from the Benton County Community Foundation in our efforts to preserve and restore Preston’s Station Historic District. The result from this project will allow us properly stabilize and restore the original windows on the Roadside Museum; all in an effort to restore Preston’s so we can this fragile piece of Iowa history,” said Mary Helen Preston, owner of Preston’s Station Historic District.
“The Benton County Community Foundation is proud to partner with our local nonprofit organizations and support their work to make Benton County a better place for everyone,” said Tim Peters, chair of the Benton County Community Foundation governing committee.
About Preston’s Station Historic District
Preston’s Station Historic Districtis a nonprofit organization focused on preserving and revitalizing Preston’s to continue the legacy, which began in the early 1920s. Preston’s close association the Lincoln Highway has made Preston’s Station Historic District a must-see attraction for tourists following the historic route through Iowa. Mary Helen Preston and her husband, Garry Hevalow are fourth generation owners of Preston’s Station.
About Benton County Community Foundation
Grants are awarded through Benton County Community Foundation’s competitive grant process to projects in the program areas of: arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human services. Grant application must be a 501©(3) designated organizations or government entity serving Benton County in order to be considered for funding.