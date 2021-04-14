April 14, 2021 – The Benton County Community Foundation’s 2020 annual report is now available on the Community Foundation’s website at www.bentonccf.org. The report highlights key impacts made and lists funds held with the Community Foundation along with grant-funded projects.
In 2020, a total of $117,419 in grants from all charitable giving funds of the Community Foundation were awarded to organizations benefitting Benton County residents and communities. Since the Community Foundation’s establishment in 2005, more than $1.4 million in grants have been awarded.
Charitable, community-minded people who want to do good in their community to support the causes they care about can do so with the Benton County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. Through funds held with the Community Foundation, the Community Foundation helps meet the county's needs by increasing connections between people and the organizations that serve them. The Community Foundation also provides grants in its core program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service.
For questions about the report, contact Jenna Flugum, marketing and communications manager at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at jflugum@cfneia.org or 319-243-1366.
The Benton County Community Foundation is a local organization making grants to organizations creating a stronger and more vibrant quality of life in Benton County and helps people establish permanent funds for the causes they care about in their community. The Benton County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, a nonprofit committed to creating long-term impact in 20 counties in Iowa. For more information, contact 319-287-9106 or visit www.cfneia.org. CFNEIA is confirmed in compliance with National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations.