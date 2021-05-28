May 27, 2021 – The Benton County Community Foundation (BCCF), an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA), is seeking volunteers to serve on its governing committee. The BCCF connects people to the causes they care about through charitable giving, enriches Benton County communities through grantmaking and believes in the power of partnerships. Since 2005, the BCCF has granted over $1.4 million to nonprofits and government agencies serving Benton County.
The BCCF governing committee consists of up to 15 members elected to serve a term of three years. Committee members must be residents of Benton County and have a desire to make the county and all its communities stronger, more inclusive places for all people. The committee is currently seeking volunteers to fill open committee positions beginning in August 2021.
Committee members work in collaboration with CFNEIA staff to carry out the mission of the Foundation. Responsibilities include the review of annual grant applications and distribution of over $100,000 in grants, and active participation in committee discussions about ways to grow the Foundation through fund development, marketing, and other activities.
“The purpose of the Benton County Community Foundation is to do good for our community and that is driven by committed volunteers who serve on our committee,” said Tim Peters, BCCF committee chair. “Volunteering for the Community Foundation is an opportunity to learn about the needs in our county and help nonprofits and other entities meet those needs.”
Current members of the BCCF governing committee include: Bryce Brecht, Jean Fish, Alison Henkle, Rod Kubichek, Manda McKinley, John Mossman, Mary Pech, Tim Peters, LeRoy Staker and Anna Upah.
Individuals interested in volunteering with the BCCF can find more information and complete the online volunteer interest form at cfneia.org/volunteer. Questions may be directed to Terry Gaumer, CFNEIA affiliate development director, at tgaumer@cfneia.org or 319-243-1354.
The Benton County Community Foundation is a local organization making grants to organizations creating a stronger and more vibrant quality of life in Benton County and helps people establish permanent funds for the causes they care about in their community. The Benton County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, a nonprofit committed to creating long-term impact in 20 counties in Iowa. For more information, contact 319-287-9106 or visit cfneia.org. CFNEIA is confirmed in compliance with National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations.
More information about the BCCF can be found at bentonccf.org.