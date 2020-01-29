BENTON COUNTY COURTHOUSE NEWS
DISSOLUTION:
Cassandra Sue Schmuecker, Watkins vs. Patrick Ernest Schanbeck, Watkins.
CASES FILED:
Joe Johnson, Van Horne vs. Sarah D. Dietze, Van Horne, breach of written lease.
Karr Tuckpointing Company, Vinton vs. Richard Thomas Evans, Vinton, non-payment of loan.
Pippert Hardware, Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning, Keystone vs. John and Connie Gates, Belle Plaine, failure to make payment on services rendered.
TJ Gas, Vinton vs. Kasie D. Damron, Elberon, failure to pay account balance.
MM Finance LLC D/B/A E-Z Money vs. Nick Allen Venenga, Urbana, delayed deposit agreement.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, INC., Oskaloosa vs. Fredrick & Dicta Schmidt, Vinton, medical debt collection.
Citibank, Des Moines vs. Daniel Fredrick Thomsen, Vinton, credit card debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Des Moines vs. Andrew Arthur James Sauer, Vinton, credit card debt collection.
Midland Funding LLC, Des Moines vs. Heather Schrock, Urbana, credit card debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services, Oskaloosa vs. Corey A. Peters, Van Horne, utilities debt collection.
First National Bank of Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska vs. Jess Potter, Atkins, credit card debt collection.
Discover Bank, Golden Valley, Minnesota vs. Derrick Syz, Atkins, credit card debt collection.
Citibank, Des Moines vs. Loren Luverne Phillippe, Belle Plain, credit card debt collection.
Rabe Hardware, Blairstown vs. Jennifer Rowray, Newhall, unpaid balance on sale collection.
Rabe Hardware, Blairstown vs. James Douglas and Denise Delore McKnight, Shellsburg, unpaid balance on sale of furnace and AC and installation collection.
David Russell, Vinton vs. Jesse Sturgeon, Vinton, forcible entry and detainer.
DISTRICT COURT:
State of Iowa vs. Dustin Owen Norton, 33, Blairstown, guilty to lesser charge operating without owner’s consent, confined for ANS indeterminate term not to exceed 2 years, custody of the Director of Iowa Department of Corrections, credit for any time previously served, run concurrently with FECR014139, fine of $625 suspended, shall pay court appointed attorney in the amount subsequently approved, does not have reasonable ability to pay any Tier 2 restitution, DNA profiling, bond exonerated, cost $250 and surcharge $125.
State of Iowa vs. Ryan Jacob Wieneke, 28, Vinton, CT 1 assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, $625 fine and surcharge, cost $371.50, fine is suspended, deft is assessed court appointed attorney fees, deft. Is reasonably able to pay Tier 2 restitution, including but not limited to court cost, jail fees, fees for court appointed counsel in the amount of $200, any cost in excess of AMT are assessed to defendant but waives because of the inability to pay same, custody to Director of Iowa no to exceed 2 years, all but 6 days suspended, credit for any time served, make arrangements with BCSO to serve 6 days jail, time may be bifurcated into 3 surrender dates, supervised probation for 2 years to DOCS, court orders victim restitution, $50 per month payment plan to begin on 2/9/2020, appeal bond $3000 and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Dustin Owen Norton, 33, Blairstown, guilty to forgery, PSI has been waived, DOCS shall make a post sentence investigation, confined for an interminate term not to exceed 5 years, custody to the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections, credit for any time served, run concurrent with AGCR014063, fine $750 plus surcharge and $335.40 cost, fine surrendered, pay restitution, pay expenses of court appointed counsel in the amount subsequently approved, DNA profiling, does not have the reasonable ability to pay Tier 2 restitution and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Travis Lynn Johnson, 33, Marengo, guilty of interference of official acts, 2 days in jail, fine $100, cost $60 and surcharge $35.
State of Iowa vs. Garrett Wayne Spence, 31, Vinton, theft 5th degree, fine $100, cost $60 and surcharge $35.
State of Iowa vs. Ty Allen Hayes, 31, Vinton, disorderly conduct, fine $65 and surcharge $22.75.
State of Iowa vs. Harley Ray Swallom, 20, guilty to drug paraphernalia, fine $200, cost $60 and surcharge $205.
State of Iowa vs. Kayla Marie Zeien, 28, Vinton, guilty to drug paraphernalia, fine $200, cost $60 and surcharge $170.
State of Iowa vs. Stasney Lea McNamara, 34, Atkins, guilty to drug paraphernalia, fine $200, cost $60 and surcharge $170.
State of Iowa vs. Seth Lazenby, 21, Vinton, deferred judgment for 1 year, possession of controlled substance, marijuana, placed on 1 year unsupervised probation, pay court cost and attorney fees, substance abuse evaluation, defendant, not reasonably able to pay Tier 2, Tier 2 cost are waived, fine $315, $50 per month payment plan to begin on 2/8/2020 and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Madison Jo Johnson, 20, Cedar Rapids, deferred judgment for 1 year, possession of controlled substance, marijuana, placed on 1 year unsupervised probation, pay court cost and attorney fees, substance abuse evaluation, defendant, not reasonably able to pay Tier 2, Tier 2 cost are waived, fine $315, $50 per month payment plan to begin on 2/8/2020 and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Sasha Yvonne Lusthoff Mohr, 36, Vinton, deferred judgment for 1 year, lesser simple misdemeanor offense of assault, placed on 1 year unsupervised probation, surcharge and cost assessed, defendant has reasonable ability to pay Tier 2 cost, fine $65, cost $131.50, amounts do within 30 days, bond exonerated and NCO cancelled on 1/9/2020.
State of Iowa vs. Jason Adam Crawford, 42, Solon, pled guilty to OWI 3rd offense, defendant sentenced to 5 years, assigned to Larry Nelson Center, fine $3125, cost $7215.50, surcharge $1103.75, ATP up to $300, $50 per month payment plan, license revoked for 6 years and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Crystal Ellen Hart, 67, Vinton, CTI OWI, $625 waived upon proof of ignition interlock device, 14 days in jail, run concurrent with OWCR014155, contact BCSO within 10 days to schedule time and date, assessed attorney fees, has ability to pay $30 towards Tier 2, substance abuse evaluation, fine $1250, cost $30, surcharge $447.50, $50 per month payment plan beginning on 2/15/2020, bond exonerated, $1000 appeal bond on each offense, case STA0039048 and STA0039001 dismissed with cost to defendant.
State of Iowa vs. Crystal Ellen Hart, 67, Vinton, CTI OWI, $625 waived upon proof of ignition interlock device, 14 days in jail, run concurrent with OWCR014155, contact BCSO within 10 days to schedule time and date, assessed attorney fees, has ability to pay $30 towards Tier 2, substance abuse evaluation, fine $1250, cost $30, surcharge $447.50, $50 per month payment plan beginning on 2/15/2020, bond exonerated, $1000 appeal bond on each offense, case STA0039048 and STA0039001 dismissed with cost to defendant.
State of Iowa vs. Marko Pilipovic, 23, Shellsburg, Deferred judgment, CT I OWI 1st offense, placed on unsupervised probation, $625 waived upon proof of temp. restricted license, 12 hour DDS program, fine $1250, cost $100, no attorney fees, sums due as of this date, $50 per month payment plan to begin on 2/2/2020 and bond exonerated.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JANUARY 4 TO JANUARY 17
SPEEDING: Brody Mark Albert; Troy James Boston; Tyler Duane Rasmussen; Garrett Joseph Prusator; Susan C. Lynch; Amanda J. Berns; Jeffrey Brian Seitz; Angela Marie Klinzing; Vickie Dolores Wehking; Bret David Sandman; Stephen Dee Ketchum; Jason Keith Schoettmer; Marcie Michelle Michaelsen; Ivan Ruiz Zamora; Daniel Butler Martin III; Dentin Duane Rawson; Andrew James Clark; Whitney Marie Ockerman; Ronald Wyatt Langbecker; Shadow Austin Obadal; Tyler John Brady; Nicole Marie Akery; Emily Annmarie Feller; Kendra Lynn Daly; Scott Edward Lewis Jr.; Sophia Marie Pealer; Blake Andrew Schneider; Fayth Marie Plower; Janay lea Bendull; Mary Catherine Frank; Lesley Ann Luke; George Ausdal Steil; Melissa Jean Zintak; Anthony Steven Ryherd; Randall Allen Adams; Frances Mildred Mounts; Dawn Marie Dorr; Rhylee Alish Stone; David Lawrence Janssen; Cung Cin Thang; Michelle Marie Lacayo; Umaru Walon Balde; Angela Marie Klein; Donna Lee Ellis; Robin Dee Hunn; Mary Dee Phillips; Barbara Jean Martin; Kelcy Joy Lofgren; Joyce Yufan Kluth; Erasmo Perez Laguna; Nicole Anne Scott; Lee J. Vermedahl; Justin James Trulson; Teresa Marie Miller; Neris Porfirio Martinez; James Robert Dahl; Timothy Wayne Dille; Sajawal Mukhtar; Danielle Denise Sanders; Sani Abas; Elise Noel Skelton; Julie Ann Jensen; Linda Mae Ebert; Keith Scott Brown; Ponny White; Eric Carl Brumley; Bryan David Fiscus; Eric Ryan Schaid and Juan Francisco Cerda. OTHERS: Scott Alan Graham, improper overtaking on the right; Heather A. Snyder, no valid driver’s license; Rachel Kay Bonar, trespass 1st offense; Alexander Benton Jones, use electronic communication device age 18 and under; Nicole Jean Herman, improper overtaking on the right; Terry Eugene Bair, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Chad Lonson Covert, operation without registration card or plate; Roger Lynn Doehrmann, no valid commercial driver’s license; Michael Lee West, maximum group axle weight violation, maximum group axle weight violation and maximum gross weight violation; Barrett James Bierschenk, fail to report harvest of deer or turkey; Kelly Jean Green, failure to maintain control; Jacob Michael Bechthold, operate implement of husbandry on hwy., Cole Harley Schliemann, minor using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense; James Lynn Mischke, dark window or windshield; Robert Joseph Sales, failure to carry registration card; Norma Vazquez, violation of instruction permit limitation; Greg Norman Thede, maximum gross weight violation; Steven Robert Thresher, failure to comply with safety regulations; Sage Ann Varo, failure to maintain control and violation of conditions of minors school license; Jacob William Seidel, failure to maintain control; Jacob Dean Schriever, following too close; Blayne S. Morton, fail to display registration plate; Mark Edmund Rustad, dark window or windshield; Frances Mildred Mounts, failure to carry registration card; Travis Aaron Bogart, use electronic communication device; Dennis R. Crow, maximum gross weight violation and maximum group axle weight violation; Daniel Irwin Pohlkamp, failure to comply with safety regulations; Beau Jay Moody, passing too near bridge, intersection or RR; Arthur John Iseli, maximum group axle weight violation; Jeffrey Alan Namanny Jr., control of vehicle, reduce speed; Austin Hunter Michael Wilkes, excessive speed 6 thur 10; Sheila Marie Kotouc, operation without registration; Tyera J. Hess, vehicles entering stop or yield in intersection; Marshall Evan Wallace, violation of minor’s restricted license; Robert Lee Joiner Jr., driving while license denied, suspended, canceled; Evan Casey Moran, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled; Bennett William McKee, failure to stop in assured clear distance; Jeffrey Alan Namanny Jr., striking fixture upon highway; Terry Eugene Bair, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled; Shadow Austin Obadal, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled; Angela F. Winkie, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled and Dangelo Michael Sims, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled.