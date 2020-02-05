DISSOLUTIONS:
Larissa Elizabeth McClenathan, Belle Plaine vs. Jeffrey Alan Namanny, Jr., Belle Plaine.
CLAIMS FILED:
Capitol One Bank, Golden Valley, Minnesota vs. Linda Rokhsareh Taylor Waterman, Garrison, credit card debt collections.
McClure Financial Services LLC, MFS Payroll LLC, Vinton vs. Lovell’s Trailer Repair, Waterloo, non-payment for services rendered.
DNF Associates vs. Marsha M. Wimer, Vinton, non-payment on account.
LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, Minnesota vs. Casandra Sloan, Vinton, credit card debt collections.
LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, Minnesota vs. Philip Ray Wacha, Vinton, credit card debt collections.
Vinton Park Apartments, Vinton vs. Priscilla Lyn Swallom, Vinton, forcible entry and detainer.
Rabe Hardware, Blairstown vs. Heather Marie Haas, Marion and Brice Baker, Blairstown, non-payment on account.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Timothy Jon Colby, Atkins, credit card debt collections.
Rusty Wright Properties, Vinton vs. Skie and Johnny Ray Buck, Shellsburg, forcible entry and detainer.
Galaxy International, Las Vegas vs. Glenn Michael Dighton, Vinton, non-payment on account.
Capitol One Bank USA, Des Moines vs. Angela Marie Klinzing, Mount Auburn, credit card debt collections.
H & R Accounts, INC., Moline, Illinois vs. Erica Ann Crawford, Atkins, medical debt collections.
Dupaco Community Credit Union, Dubuque vs. Justin Donald Redmond, Newhall, credit card debt collections.
Midland Credit Management, INC., West Des Moines vs. Tony Lee Cooper, Mount Auburn, credit card debt collections.
DISTRICT COURT:
State of Iowa vs. Gary Dean Wheeler Jr., Vinton, 30, teft 5th degree, contempt dismissed at defendant’s cost.
State of Iowa vs. Blaine Justin Volesky, Norway, 20, deferred judgment for simple assault, placed on 1 year of self-probation, fine $65, cost $119 and responsible for 35% court cost and elated cost.
State of Iowa vs. Michael Jay Whalen, Marion, 45, CT I assault causing injury and CT II assault on persons in certain occupation, 20 days in Benton County jail, sentence to run concurrent, fine $630, cost $2000, surcharge $220.50, does not have the reasonable ability to pay Tier 2 costs, $50 per month payment plan and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Lavelle R. Lee, Chicago, Illinois, 32, CT I driving while denied, law enforcement surcharge, court appointed fees $60, fine $1000, surcharge $135, does not have the reasonable ability to pay Tier 2 costs, $50 per month payment plan to begin on 2/22/2020, bond exonerated and STA0039165 and STA0039166 are dismissed with cost to defendant.
State of Iowa vs. Brian Joseph Hirschfield, Vinton, 40, CT I possession of controlled substance marijuana, a scheduled I controlled substance 1st offense, $10 DARE, fine $315, surcharge $135, $125 law enforcement fee, shall pay court appointed counsel in the amount sub approved, 10 days in the Benton County jail, credit for any time previously served, substance abuse evaluation, does not have the reasonable ability to pay Tier 2 and $50 per month payment plan beginning on 2/22/2020.
State of Iowa vs. Shana Lee Kapsalakis, Belle Plaine, 29, deferred judgment until 1/23/2021, plea of guilty to possession of meth., a schedule II controlled substance, unsupervised probation, substance abuse evaluation, fine $315, surcharge $135, return file 1/23/2021, does not have the ability to pay Tier 2 restitution, bond exonerated and $50 per month payment plan to begin on 2/22/2020.
State of Iowa vs. David Thomas Fetter, Watkins, 45, CT I OWI 2nd offense, $10 DARE, 180 days in jail, credit for any time previously served, all but 10 days are suspended until 1/23/22, defendant can make arrangements for surrender dates within 15 days, complete substance abuse evaluation, fine $1875, surcharge $666.25, bail exonerated, does not have the reasonable ability to pay Tier II and $50 per month payment plan to begin on 2/22/2020.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JANUARY 18 TO JANUARY 24, 2020
SPEEDING: Vincent Ndikumana; Jonathan Grant Rees; Ralph Miles Price, Jr.; Travis Joe Atkins; Kenyatta Larae Kay Boots; Kevin Joseph Dean Watkins; Vivian Julue; Jordan Cole Johnson; Rodney Aaron Gardemann; Anthony Edward Schubert Jr.; Jeremy Jeffrey Marck; Matthew John Kono; Lisa Lyn Keck; Kevin Paul McKee; Karl Dean Vanfleet; Mary Ellen Sheeley; Sydney Renee Kaup; Holli Marie Lewis; Ethan Russell Steffen; Malia Marie Jacobs; Yangyang Qin; Christina Marie Deemer; Cynthia Ann Myers; Travis Ryan Dolash; Allison Marie Leer; Bret Kadison; Brayden Matthew Clemann; Jeff N. Ford; Raela Lizabeth Borkowicz; Nathan Rashard Chavis; Douglas Alan Prokop; Ashley M. Drain; Lonnie R. Westerfield and Richard Thomas Burnley. OTHERS: Vincent Ndikumana, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Antione Khiry Pearson, operating non-registered vehicle; Collin Joe Hajek, registration violation; Daniel Jay Guiter, improper overtaking on the right; Travis Joe Atkins, dark window or windshield; Kevin Joseph Dean Watkins, operating non-registered vehicle; Maurice Ray Alfons De Brackeleire, failure to comply with safety regulations, operating non-registered vehicle and failure to comply with safety regulations; Miles Keaton Elwick, minor using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense; Lawrin Francis Dedrick, failure to maintain control; Christopher Edward Fehr, failure to maintain control; Sydney Marie Swanson, operating non-registered vehicle; William Robert Miller, minor using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense; Kolten Bennett Jones, failure to carry registration card; Elijah Richard Rogers, operation without registration card or plate; James Eugene Rose, operating without evidence or authority; Jacob Lloyd Lovell, careless driving; Hayley Wanda Young, use electronic communication device; Nathan Rashard Chavis, operation without registration card or plate and following too close; Anthony Edward Place, registration violation; Ellen Theresa Streit, failure to maintain control; Cody Allen Buckley, operation without registration; Lori Elizabeth Dvorak, operation without registration; Paula Ann Kelly, fail to obey stop or yield sign; Vincent Ndikumana, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Caleb Robert Mumma, driving while license under suspension and Christopher Edward Fehr, leave scene of accident-fail to provide aid.