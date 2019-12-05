DISSOLUTIONS:
Samantha Lynn Martin, Van Horne v. Joshua Roby Martin, Van Horne.
Chad Micheal Allee, Garrison v. Cheyenne Alleene Barnes, Vinton.
Jill Anne Jaster, Walford v. Christopher Justin Jaster, Walford.
Delores L. Purdin Frimml, Belle Plaine v. Richard Allen Frimml, Lyzerne.
Caryn Ruth Ries, Vinton v. Michael Ohlendorf, Vinton.
CASES FILED:
Albert & White LLC, Cedar Rapids v. Jim Holmes, Urbana, non-payment for services rendered.
Rabe Hardware, Blairstown v. Todd Johnson, Norway, past due balance collections.
Dupaco Community Credit Union, Dubuque v. Michale G. McGww, Urbana, security agreement collections.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines v. Andrew Arthur James Sauer, Vinton, credit card debt collections.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines v. Michael Thaddeus Saunders, Marion, credit card debt collections.
LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, Minnesota v. Brandon Driscoll, Belle Plaine, faiure to make payments per agreement.
DISTRICT COURT:
State of Iowa v. David Alan Robert Johnson, Vinton, 25, contempt of court, applied for revocation of probation, sentence confined in Benton County jail for a period of 90 days, credit for any time previously served, mittmus IO issued probation, all cost to defendant, fine $940, cost $710.03, surcharge $454 and restitution $400.
State of Iowa v. Shane Michael Newcomb, 28, Van Horne, contempt-terms of probation are modified, to be placed in a community corrections residential center for a period up to 365 days or until maximum benefits are achieved, remain in custody pending bed space availability, temporary custody until bed space becomes available, does not have the reasonable ability to pay the expenses of court cost, attorney fees or any other Tier II expenses, all Tier II expenses waived.
State of Iowa v. Charles David Rajonis Schmitt, Cedar Rapids, guilty to CT I theft in the 3rd degree, custody to BCSO for 90 days, credit for any time served, $125 law enforcement surcharge, fine $625, cost $221.58, surcharge $343.75, sentence shall run concurrent with Linn County case FECR133439, defendant does not have the reasonable ability ti pay all Tier II cost, $50 per month payment plan to start on 11/25/19, CT II dismissed at defendant cost, bond exonerated and warrant recalled.
State of Iowa v. Sandy Sue Kuhn, 40, Vinton, deferred judgment to the lesser offence of CT II assault causing injury, 1 year supervised probation, placed on the intermediate sanctions continuum, DCS shall evaluate risk to determine appropriate level of supervision, sanction, which may without further order of court include residential placement, fine $315, cost $218.04, victim restitution, $75 per month payment plan, bond dismissed, CT I dismissed with cost to the defendant and defendant has reasonable ability to pay all costs.
State of Iowa v. Eurius G. Karr, Waterloo, driving while barred, 2 years prison with 2 years suspended, placed on 2 years unsupervised probation, fine $625, cost $100.27, surcharge $218.75 and $50 per month payment plan.
State of Iowa v. Michelle Kathelle Merfeld, 28, Atkins, amended charge of simple assault, defendant does not have the ability to pay cost, 10 days in Benton County jail, jail sentence suspended, placed on 1 year unsupervised probation, fine $65, surcharge $22.75, $50 per month payment plan and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa v. Kelly Love, 51, Belle Plaine, guilty to driving while barred CTI, committed to custody of BCSO, 90 days jail, 88 days suspended, sentence to be served in 120 days, credit for any time served, fine $625 plus surcharge, fine suspended, not required to make restitution, does not have reasonability to pay expenses of court cost, court attorney or any other Tier II expenses, $50 per month payment plan, appeal bond $2000 and AGCR014183 dismissed with cost to defendant.
State of Iowa v. Dalton Craig Jurgens, 23, Van Horne, guilty to lesser charge of no driver’
s license, payment due within 30 days, fine $200, cost $100, surcharge $70, bond exonerated and STA0039197 dismissed at cost of defendant.
State of Iowa v. Aaron David Roth, 24, Luzerne, deferred judgment revoked violation probation adjudication of guilty, custody to Iowa Department of Corrections, not to exceed 2 years, credit for any time served, prison sentence suspended, fine $625 plus surcharge, fine suspended, placed on 1 year supervised probation, period of 10 years to Director of Iowa Department of Corrections with eligibility for parole, the Department of Corrections shall evaluate, DCS shall set the terms of probation, does not have the reasonable ability to pay Tier II cost, shall pay sexual abuse surcharge $100, fine $160, cost $500.36, bond exonerated and no appeal bond.
State of Iowa v. Shane Michael Newcomb, 28, Van Horne, consent to finding of contempt, placed in community corrections residential center for a period of 365 days or until maximum benefits are achieved, held in custody pending bed space, sheriff of Benton County to transfer when bed space becomes available, does not have the ability to pay Tier II cost, cost $1540.44 and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa v. Rhonda Sue Rajonis, 57, Atkins, guilty to amended charge of assault on CT I and to trespass on CT II, defendant to serve 5 days in the Benton County jail on each count, with credit for any time served, fine $130, coat $120, surcharge $170.50, run concurrent with SRCR014092 and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa v. Marcus Devon Duke, Cedar Rapids, guilty to lesser charge of attempted burglary 3rd, 2 years prison and to run concurrent with AMCR132862, defendant fined $625, cost $293.92, surcharge $125, $65 attorney fee, fine suspended, $50 per month payment plan and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa v. Shane Michael Newcomb, Van Horne, guilty to contempt, no contact order violation.
State of Iowa v. Dennis Duane Kramer Jr., 41, Mount Auburn, guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $100, cost $60 and surcharge $170.
State of Iowa v. Courtney Lynn Moore, 33, Vinton, guilty to 5th degree theft, fine $200, cost $160 and surcharge $70.
State of Iowa v. Terry Lee Flowers, 39, Brandon, pled guilty in writing to public intoxication, fine $200, cost $110 and surcharge $70.
State of Iowa v. Kari L. Cantrell, 5th degree theft, fine $200, cost $160 and surcharge $70.
State of Iowa v. Shane Michael Newcomb, Van Horne, consent to finding contempt to be placed in community corrections residential center for a period of 365 days or until maximum benefits are achieved, held in custody pending bed space, sheriff of Benton County will transport when bed space becomes available, does not have the ability to pay Tier II cost, fine $315, cost $441.55, surcharge $235.25 and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa v. Cole Alexander Clark, 25, Vinton, guilty to CT I possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, 1st offense, custody in BCSO for 30 days, $125 law enforcement surcharge, drug abuse surcharge $10, CT II possession of controlled substance, marijuana, 1st offense, 30 days in jail, $125 law enforcement surcharge, $10 drug abuse surcharge, sentence shall be served in 120 days, fine $630, cost $275.50, surcharge $490.50, does not have the ability to pay Tier II cost and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa v. Jane Ellen Osborn, 59, Vinton, guilty to alford ref. CT I possession of marijuana, schedule I controlled substance, offense I offense, 7 days in BCSO jail, fine $315, surcharge $120.25, sentence shall be served in 120 days, credit for any time served, does not have reasonable ability to pay Tier II expenses, $50 per month payment plan, bond exonerated and SMSM006419 dismissed at cost to defendant.
State of Iowa v. Rhonda Sue Rajonis, Atkins, lesser charge of simple assault, 5 days in the Benton County jail, credit for any time served, fine $65, cost $204.76, surcharge $22.75, $50 per month payment plan and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa v. Dennis Duane Kramer Jr., Mount Auburn, assault causing injury, attorney fees, 1 year in Benton County jail, all but 5 days suspended, placed on 1 year unsupervised probation, fine $315, cost $135.50, surcharge $110.25, restitution $368, $50 per month payment plan and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa v. Robert Dale Patava III, 28, Vinton, guilty to assault causing bodily injury of mental illness, fine $100, cost $135.50, restitution $119.29, other $300, payment due in full, right to appeal within 10 days from date and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa v. Larry Randall Browning, 48, Letts, 1st offense OWI, has the ability to pay Tier I and Tier II, 30 days in BCSO, all but 2 days suspended, placed on 1 year unsupervised probation, may serve time in Louisa County if approved by that county sheriff, license revoked for 365 days, obtain substance abuse evaluation, drinking and driving course, STA0028291 dismissed with cost to defendant, appeal bond $2000, fine $1250, cost $295.50, surcharge $447.50, $50 per month payment plan and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa v. Trey Sawyer Tesdahl, 24, Cedar Falls, guilty to amended charge of disorderly conduct CT I and OWI 1st offense on CT II defendant fined $65 plus cost and surcharge, CT II defendant to serve 90 days in Benton County jail with all but 2 days suspended, placed on 1 year unsupervised probation, fine $1250, cost $2500, surcharge $447.50, attorney fees, does not have the ability to pay cost, license revoked for 1 year, complete substance abuse evaluation, and complete the 12 hour drinking driver course and $50 per month payment plan.
State of Iowa v. Lindsey Pearl Peterson, 28, Vinton, deferred judgment CT I OWI 1st offense, placed on 1 year unsupervised probation, does have reasonable ability to pay all costs, Tier II, shall make victim restitution, revoked drivers license, substance abuse evaluation, DDC, NTA0038399 dismissed with cost to defendant, fine $1250, cost $1100 and $50 per month payment plan.
State of Iowa v. Samantha Nichole Lowe, 30, Maynard, CT I OWI 1st offense, custody of BCSO for 30 days, all but 2 days suspended, credit for any time served, placed on 1 year unsupervised probation, make restitution fees, substance abuse evaluation, DDS, fine $1250, cost $160, surcharge $447.50 and $100 per month payment plan.
State of Iowa v. Raymond Francis Hinkel, 69, Norway, deferred judgment OWI 1st, placed on 1 year unsupervised probation, has ability to pay Tier I and Tier II all court cost, attorney fees and jail fees, license revoked for 180 days, substance abuse evaluation, DDS, 12 hour drinking driver course within 4 months, STA0038801 dismissed with cost to defendant, fine $1250, cost $100, surcharge $10 and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa v. Chad Howard Vogt, Center Point, CT I OWI 2nd, custody of BCSO for 180 days, all but 7 days suspended, placed on 1 year of unsupervised probation, substance abuse evaluation, DDS course, fine $1875, cost $2300, surcharge $666.25 and $50 per month payment plan.
State of Iowa v. Roy Emery Gee, 41, Newton, CT I OWI 1st, 120 days in BCSO jail with all but 2 days suspended, credit for any time served, placed on 1 year unsupervised probation, sentence to be served in 120 days, does have the ability to pay Tier II cost, obtain substance abuse evaluation, DDS, STA0038929 dismissed, fine $1250, surcharge $447.50 and bond exonerated.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR OCTOBER 16 TO NOVEMBER 22
SPEEDING: Miguel Enrique Dominguez, West Palm Beach, Florida; Matthew T. Young, Aurora, Illinois; Heather Jo Gossman, Hiawatha; Christopher Michael Pippert, Belle Plaine; Cory Carl Mc Kibben, Vinton; Suzanne Mary Jean Reed, Garrison; Emmanuel Nzigirabarya, Cedar Rapids; Aric Angelo Lemons, Newton; Zachary Allen Hintz, Cedar Rapids; Daisy Rodiguez De Clavel, Marshalltown; Alexandra Paige Aldrich, Cedar Rapids; Troy William Schafer, Independence; Josephine Lisa Wessner, Quasqueton; Paula S. Kabance, Marion; Shane Anthony Wend, Davenport; Jessica Carol Foster, Cedar Falls; Adelaide R. Byrne, Warrenville, Illinois; Chase Philip Wood, Ottumwa; Shabrina Johnson, Marion; Cynthia Lynn Iole, Marshalltown; Zachariah William Struve, Mount Auburn; Caroline Elizabeth Lang, Vinton; Mitch Leo Manson, Quasqueton; Carol Sebetka, Dysart; Michael Duane Kramer, Vinton; Serafin Vazquez Delgado, Iowa City; Michael Edward Heying, Elma; Jaime Alberto Sureda, Orlando; Christopher Todd Matt, Sumner; Callum McLeod, Atkins; Justin Ngakani Rukengeza, Cedar Rapids; Colin D. Dunlop, Gurnee, Illinois; Todd Huston Settle, Norwalk; Kelsea Rae Goebel, Grimes; Deborah Sue Ballard, Ankeny; Gregory Alan Berry, Brooklyn; Vinley Oyaro Mokua, Peoria, Illinois; Timm Duane Haefner, Garrison; Wenjia Xing, Las Vegas, Nevada; Robyn Therese Schlotterback, Dysart; Richard J. Bielowicz, Fox River Grove, Illinois; James C. Chasey, Frankfort, Illinois; Joseph Lee Meyne, Urbana; Kyle Michael Gansen, Marion; Nathanial Christopher Boell, Carroll; Lindsay Ray Staton, Marion; Emmalee Josephine Marie Henry, Belle Plaine; Elijah Babu Garsayne, Cedar Rapids; Sha Mireles Jones, East Moline, Illinois; Jasmine Briana Bell, East Ridge, Tennessee; Jenub Alvin Wan, Cedar Rapids; Fadel Alan Echem Kabore, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Shawndrea Michelle Taylor, Waterloo; Casey W. Wand, Elizabeth, Illinois; Gabriel John Bullerman, Waterloo; Damonte Isaac Smith, Davenport; Sydney Ashton Clark, Council Bluffs; Lana Lea Herman, LaPorte City; Esmerlyn Reyes Geovanny, Sioux City; Brandon Lee Charles, Fort Dodge; Breonna Lyn Hobbs, Cedar Rapids; Mitchell Alvin Bloom, Boca Raton, Florida; Eliot Urale Wise, Waterloo; Emily Kristine Hermsen, Tipton; Ryan Michael Kolpin, Arthur; Justin Paul Neubauer, Hastings; Elizabeth Jean Schmidt, Raymond; William Joseph Powers, Cedar Falls; Austin Sox Lamm, St. Louis Park, Minnesota; Jacob Michael Eckenrod, Bettendorf; Roberto Valentin Maldonado, Goshen, Indiana; Eugene David Barth, Chicago, Illinois; Thomas Eugene Brown, Waterloo; Isabella Margalett Pena, Rock Island, Illinois; Cayden James Lentzkow, Waterloo; Erica Leigh Wood, Cedar Rapids; Elisa Maria Calderon, Muscatine; Gina Marie Wilming, Cedar Falls; Elijah Babu Garsayne, Cedar Rapids. OTHER: Julien Frederick Wenzel III, Dubuque, following to close; Teresa Marie Wutzke, Traer, failure to maintain control; Isaiah Daniel Lovell, Evansdale, operation without registration card or plate; Angela Kay Scheel, Mount Auburn, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Joshua Wayne Dods, Vinton, failure to comply with safety regulations; Tyler Dylan Dunn, Vinton, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Daniel Scott Thompson, Independence, unsafe approach fail to slow down upon approach; Travis S. Rieck, Keystone, operation without registration card or plate; Keith Clayton Molyneu Novreske, Cedar Rapids, no valid driver’s license; Shabrina Johnson, Marion, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Cody James Hartnett, Marengo, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Serafin Vazquez Delgado, Iowa City, no valid driver’s license; Colton Lee Reynolds, Vinton, dark window or windshield; Ryan M. Oleary, Belle Planie, operation without registration card or plate; Eric David Doty, Belle Plaine, operation without registration card or plate; Evan Paul Lueckenotto, Burlington, fail to yield upon left turn; Glenn F. Pattengale III, Ladora, no valid driver’s license; Chad Demaria, Vinton, operating non-registered vehicle; Jared Nemmers, Belle Plaine, trespass 1st offense; Trevor Miles Lovell, Vinton, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Travis Wayne Dodson, Kimberling City, Missouri, fail to obey stop or yield sign; Esmerlyn Reyes Geovanny, Sioux City, failure to have valid license; Gabrial Jean Westermeir, Cedar Rapids, fail to obey stop or yield sign and Roberto Valentine Maldonado, Goshen, Indiana, failure to have valid license.