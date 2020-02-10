DISSOLUTIONS:
Kristin Kay Decker, Garrison vs. Nicholas Joseph Decker, Garrison.
CLAIMS FILED:
UNIFUND CCR LLC, Golden Valley, Minnesota vs. Leah Rosina Hoffman, Vinton, credit card debt collections.
Atkins Savings Bank, Atkins vs. Megan N. Davis, account balance collections.
Hauge Associates INC., Sioux Falls, South Dakota vs. Stephan Paul Beck, Belle Plaine, medical debt collections.
Discover Bank, Golden Valley, Minnesota vs. Ryan Lukaszka, Vinton, credit card debt collections.
MM Finance LLC D/B/A E-Z Money Check Cashing vs. Danielle Leona King, Shellsburg, delayed deposit collections.
Greenstate Credit Union, Des Moines vs. Adam Kaiser, Blairstown, breach of contract collections.
Vinton Park Apartments, Vinton vs. Priscilla Lyn Swallom, Vinton, forcible entry and detainer.
DISTRICT COURT:
State of Iowa vs. Marquette Deshun McIlwain, Cedar Rapids, 28, CT I driving while barred, fine $625, cost $100, surcharge $218.75, 3 days in jail with credit for any time served, shall contact sheriff office within 10 days to schedule time, reasonable ability to pay Tier 2 cost, due today, appeal bond $2500, bond exonerated, STA0028044 dismissed with cost to defendant.
State of Iowa vs. Gregg Eugene Latham, 58, Shellsburg, guilty of contempt, violation for no contact/protective order, court cost to defendant, 30 days in Linn county jail, cost $243.32.
State of Iowa vs. Timothy Sylvester Osborn, 56, Vinton, interference with official acts and harassment of public official or employee, 7 days in county jail for both charges (14 days total), fine $250, cost $60, surcharge $87.50.
State of Iowa vs. Nikole Marie Kruger Bartosh, 29, Vinton, violation of no contact order, pay attorney fees, cost $525.43 and serve 10 days in county jail, consecutive to time imposed on SMSM006470.
State of Iowa vs. Nikole Marie Kruger Bartosh, 29, Vinton, guilty of violation of no contact/protective order, contempt, pay court cost $434.55, 15 days in county jail, consecutive to time imposed on SMSM006452.
State of Iowa vs. Cody Alan Huber, 29, Blairstown, serve remainder of 60 day sentence imposed on 3/23/2017, credit for any time served, does not have reasonable ability to pay Tier 2 restitution, fine $315, cost $344.26, surcharge $245.25, bond exonerated, discharge from any further probation.
State of Iowa vs. Tucker Allen Schroeder, 23, Williamsburg, OWI CT I 1st offense, deferred judgement until 1/30/2021, unsupervised probation, substance abuse evaluation, 12 hour drinking driver program, court appointed counsel $60 or as later assessed, fine $1250, surcharge $10, restitution $500, bond exonerated, does not have reasonable ability to pay Tier 2, $50 per month payment plan to start on 2/28/2020.
State of Iowa vs. Julie Kristy Strong, 40, Vinton, CT I OWI 1st offense, deferred judgement until 1/30/2021, surcharge $625 waived if proof of interlock device, substance abuse evaluation, 12 hour drinking driver program, fine $1250, cost $100, restitution $500, bond exonerated, STA0039715 dismissed with cost to defendant, has reasonably ability to pay Tier 2, payment due within 30 days.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JANUARY 25, 2020 TO FEBRAURY 1, 2020:
SPEEDING: Thomas Madison Blanford; Gueriame Nkaku Kabanga; Evan Mark Logsdon; Melissa Marie Todd; Michael Anthony Cosby; Kevin Ray Stull Jr.; Quintorey Junior Kemp; Cheyenne Renae Harding; Michael Lee Phillips; Mitchell Lee Kramer; Clark Angus Baier; James Earl Bozeman II; Matthew Thomas Hill; Tessa Lynn Potter; Donna Lynn Eberling; Ediberto Merida Regalado; Wilma Jean Beebe; Stacia Dee Wright; Brian L. Trester; Gia M. Czubak; Brad Condry; Jacob Peter Loesch; Rosa Bess Colman; Jamie Lynn Johnson; Harold Lee Buhr; Alexander Gerald Legrand; Cale Lee Knoebel; Ashley Danielle Hettinger; Emily Marie Gage; Kaitlyn Maree Mork; Jacinda Angelique Adams; Carla Alendra Herrera; Abagael Marie Snyder and Sara Ottie Carter. OTHERS: Travis S. Rieck, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Tonya Marie Hinton, failure to dim headlights; Aaron Michael Clubb, maximum group axle weight violation; Allie Marie Monnahan, no valid driver’s license; Aulii Jina Clark, operation without registration card or plate; Debora Jo McKibben, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way and operating non registered vehicle; Tyler Lee White, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Shayne Robert Rice, careless driving, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Casey John Palmersheim, open container-passenger 21 yrs. old or older; Candice R. Benesh, failure to use headlamps when required; Gregory Richard Trester, operation of motor vehicle with expired plates and failure to provide proof of financial liability; Michael Allan Ray, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Chance David Feuerhelm, failure to use or maintain safety belts; Jerry A. Pullin, maximum group axle weight violation; Jordan Jeffrey Jie Fei Wright, failure to use headlamps when required; Dustin Michael Serafin, operation without registration card or plate; Amy Marie Stone, excessive speed 6 thur 10 over; Margaret Darlene Zehr, misdemeanor to violate registration provision; Chase Richard Gill, vehicles entering stop or yield intersection and Belinda Lee James, obstruction to drivers view.