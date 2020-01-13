BENTON COUNTY COURTHOUSE NEWS 12/1/2019 TO 1/3/2020
CASES FILED:
O’Grady Chemical Corp., Van Horne vs. Colton Scott Carney, Elberon, non-payment for shop supplies and finance charges.
DNF Associates vs. Jess Potter, Atkins, credit card debt collections.
Thys Motor Company, Belle Plaine vs. Frank Davis, non-payment for services rendered.
Discover Bank, Golden Valley, Minnesota vs. Marilyn Miller, Vinton, credit card debt collections.
Greenstate Credit Union, Des Moines vs. Traci Jo Higgins, Vinton, credit card debt collections.
MM Finance, LLC D/B/A E-Z Money vs. Jason D. Krieger, Walford, delayed deposit collections.
Dawn Lyn Albrecht, Brooklyn vs. Mathew Meck, Belle Plaine, improvements and maintenance made to house collections.
Unity Point Health, Des Moines vs. Nathan and Tiffany Josephine Reaves, Urbana, medical debt collections.
William D. Grieder, Belle Plaine vs. Aaron Allen Siek, Blairstown, non-payment for services collections.
Cach, LLC, Plymouth, Minnesota vs. Ronald D. Melley, Garrison, failure to make payments per contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Des Moines vs. Jennifer A. Sauer, Vinton, credit card debt collections.
DISTRICT COURT:
State of Iowa vs. Travious Lee Newburry, Vinton, 43, consent to finding of contempt, serve 21 days in BCSO, given credit for 19 days served, sentence run concurrent with each other, AGCR013900, D/C from probation, not reasonably able to pay Tier 2 restitution, all provisions of the sentence orders previously entered remain in full force and effect, bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. John Christopher Muro, written plea of guilty to lessor offense, CT I Domestic abuse enhanced, custody to Director of Iowa Department of Corrections, not to exceed 2 years, credit for any time previously served, all but 2 days suspended, defendant previously served 2 days in BC jail, no mittimus shall issue, fine $625, cost $100 surcharge, 218.75, $100 domestic abuse surcharge, complete substance abuse program, defendant does not have reasonable ability to pay Tier 2, Tier 2 fees waived, $50 per month payment plan to start 1/12/2020 if over $300, appeal bond $2500, bond exonerated, sentencing no contact order will be issued by separate order.
State of Iowa vs. Linda Renee Perry, found in contempt and to serve 15 days in the BC jail, forthwith costs to defendant, no ability to pay Tier 2, bond exonerated, fine $20 and cost $340.50.
State of Iowa vs. Travis Charles Prior, Center Point, 26, deferred judgment, plea of guilt CT I, the Class C felony offense of sexual abuse in the 3rd degree, CT II, the Class C felony offense of sexual abuse in the 3rd degree, deferred for 4 years, placed on supervised probation to sixth judicial, department of correctional services shall evaluate the defendant, submit to DNA profile, make restitution for court cost, register as a sex offender within 5 days in the county he resides in Linn Co., $1000 civil penalty, fine $2000, cost $415.50, no contact order issued by separate order, bind exonerated and $50 per month payment plan to begin 1/12/2020.
State of Iowa vs. Shawn David Etten, defendant plea of guilty to the lesser charge of domestic abuse strangulation, CT I and CT II harassment on both counts, defendant sentenced to 2 years, fine $625, cost $334.15, $42, fine suspended on each count, defendant placed on supervised probation for 2 years, defendant to complete IDAP and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Bradly Joseph Allen Grawet, guilty to lesser charge of operating without owners consent, defendant granted deferred judgment and placed on supervised probation for 2 years, defendant assessed a civil penalty of $625, surcharge $125, no ability to pay Tier 2, defendant to make $50 per month payments and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. William Laurence Fish, guilty of possession of marijuana, SCH I controlled substance, 1st degree, fined $315 pus surcharge, $10 DARE, $125 law enforcement surcharge, serve 90 days in BC jail, balance to be served within 60 days, given credit for any time previously served, 28 days suspended until 12/12/2020, unsupervised probation, defendant does not have reasonable ability to pay Tier 2 expenses, Tier 2 waived, $50 per month payment plan to begin on 1/11/2020, appeal bond $2000 and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Dustin Alan Brownlie, contempt and to serve 7 days in the BC jail, costs to defendant, no ability to pay Tier 2, cost $458.70 and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Maurice James Cantrell, CT I failure to stop at scene of accident, custody to BCSO for 10 days, given credit for any time previously served, 10 days suspended, placed on 1 year unsupervised probation, shall make restitution for all sums due, fine $315, cost $178.50, surcharge $110.25, $30 attorney fees, reasonable ability to pay court and attorney fees, $50 per month payment plan to begin on 1/10/2020, appeal bond $2000, bond exonerated, NTA0038254, NTA0038250, STA0038252, STA0038253 dismissed at defendant cost.
State of Iowa vs. Kiley Lynn Vest, guilty to OWI-III, defendant sentenced to 5 years all but 30 days suspended, defendant placed on probation for 2 years, fine $3125, surcharge $1093.75 and court cost, license revoked for 6 years, defendant has no ability to pay Tier 2, defendant to make $50 payment per month and bond exonerated.