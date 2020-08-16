The Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition is seeking monetary donations to assist families impacted by the August 10th storm. The Coalition responds to multi-dwelling disasters to assist families in the county who have unmet needs after all other sources of funds have been exhausted. Individual insurance, federal and state assistance would be utilized first and if a family still had unmet needs existing that creates a hardship for the family, then the Coalition will do what they can to provide financial support.
Coalition funds are limited as monies are all raised through donations and grants. Shortly after organizing the Coalition became a 501c3 organization to accept donations, which it relies upon for funds to help families.
The Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition was established after the flood of 2008. The Coalition’s mission is “To strengthen area-wide disaster coordination in Benton County by sharing information, simplifying resident access, and jointly resolving cases with unmet needs”. It works directly with Benton County Emergency Management. Members of the committee are local agency representatives and volunteers.
Since the Disaster Recovery Coalition began they have responded to the Flood of 2008, the 2011 windstorm, the 2016 tornado and also the 2016 September flood. Once activated the group continues to meet as needed until all disaster impacted families with unmet needs are back on their feet. Often this has resulted in months of weekly meetings.
All Coalition funds raised goes to support recovery efforts for Benton County families. The Coalition is a 501c3 organization. Anyone wishing to make a donation may do so by sending a check to: Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition, PO Box 125, Vinton, IA 52349.