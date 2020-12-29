This past year’s harvest was made a little less stressful for some area farmers impacted by the August 10 derecho thanks to an Iowa State University Extension & Outreach series of events called Farmer Appreciation Friday.
During the month of October, both Benton and Linn county extension offices held farmer feeds at local venues in several area communities including three in Benton County—Van Horne, Newhall, and Belle Plaine.
The Van Horne event took place on October 23 at O’Grady Chemical with local catering from the Crooked Antler Lodge.
Crooked Antler co-owner Jamyra Siek served up hot roast beef sandwiches with mashed
potatoes and homemade cookies that day.
“It was a grant so we were compensated, but we’d do anything to help our farmers and community, “ Siek said. “A lot of our customers are farmers … Customers in this area are often related to the ag business in general.”
Due to COVID, lunches were distributed carry-out style.
“We provided a grab-and-go box lunch and had ag specialists on hand to answer any questions farmers had [related to the derecho],” Greg Walston, Benton County ISU Extension Program Director, said of the events.
Approximately 140 lunches were served between the three Benton County events.
It’s always tough to reach farmers during the busy times of planting and harvest season, but Walston felt it was particularly important this year to conduct as much outreach as possible even if that meant he had to drive the county roads following the events, seeking out farmers in the field to feed.
“Not everybody stayed to chat [after picking up a lunch] … we had less people attend than we would have liked … but if they didn’t come to us, we came to them. I hit the ground running after,” Walston said.
The Friday lunches were meant to be a grant kickoff, according to Walston, with more social support and farm-family stress education events to come in 2021.
“The next stage is women in ag. We’re working on that now … the derecho showed us that in a lot of cases, the female partner in the farming relationship may have more stress than the male.”
Back in October when the feeds took place, Walston believes most farmers were still operating in disaster mode.
“Many [farmers] were confused, concerned, and numb at that time. They’re just now beginning to recover from the shock … But many are still battling with insurance,” Walston said.
Asked how farmers are generally doing today in Benton County and Walston said it’s a mixed bag.
“The good news is the prices have gone up dramatically on corn … but that also means the [farmers] that are really hurting are the ones who were losing grain meant for livestock.”
Walston explained a lot of those farmers ended up having to buy grain at a higher price—grain that they would have grown themselves.
“The max most [crop] insurance paid is 85 percent … so they took a 15 percent hit right off the top … and then still needed to feed their livestock.”
Walston said there continues to be a lot of farmers struggling right now.
“The most likely to be hurting are the younger farmers who were leveraged a little heavier—they were willing to assume more risk due to their age.”
The Farmer Appreciation Friday in Van Horne back in October may have been a simple gesture, but Walston said it was an important outreach tool.
“It’s a very, very small way of showing farmers that someone cares … farmers, in general, are eternal optimists. They’re going to do everything they can to put 2020 behind them.”