Benton County, along with other counties that make up Region 6 for the same number of health care regions, was announced to be under new mitigation efforts after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced an elevation of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday.
“By using regional data, we are able to recognize trends and adjust our mitigation efforts to more effectively address specific measures to slow the spread of the virus in a defined area,” Reynolds said. “Based off a ranking of metrics, we are implementing additional mitigation steps in Region 6.”
Effective at 11:59 p.m. (Thursday) in all Region 6 counties, all gathering for social, leisure, community and recreational activities will cease according to the governor. Exceptions will be made for weddings and funeral activities, but restricted to 10 people or less. Residents are asked to continue to keep social distancing of six feet between them. The governor continued to encourage Iowans to only go out for essentials and stay home entirely if sick.
“COVID-19 is now part of our life, but it will not always dictate how we live,” Reynolds said. “We will continue to monitor the data and adjust our mitigation strategies as necessary.”
Counties included in Region 6 are Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, Jones, Linn, Winneshiek. Linn County alone has reported 280 cases and 22 deaths, many coming from outbreaks in long term healthcare facilities in the county, including a new outbreak announced on Thursday. A suspected outbreak was reported at a meat packing plant in Waterloo on Thursday.
Benton County has reported 20 cases and one death as of Thursday. Four Benton County residents have recovered from COVID-19 according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. The proclamation by the governor instructed law enforcement to “assist in the enforcement of the provisions of this Proclamation” until April 30. According to the metrics used by the state, a shelter-in-place order would be considered under a 12-point system if it reached 10, which Region 6 was announced to have reached.
“I believe before long that we will see more signs of progress and we will begin to get life back to normal,” Reynolds said. “As we dial down in Region 6, we’ll also look when we can responsibly dial down as well. We are all in this together and we're going to get through this together.”
According to Reynolds, additional tests will be sent to the plant in Black Hawk County. The state will launch Test Iowa, an initiative to allow large scale testing across Iowa. Reynolds stated 3,000 additional tests will be possible through this initiative to understand the virus’s activity in Iowa. More response teams will be dedicated to large businesses and long term healthcare facilities. Education will be provided to local law enforcement regarding how to respond to an outbreak.
This is a developing story and Vinton Newspapers will provide more details as they are made available. The governor holds daily press conferences at 11:00 a.m. available through the Governor Kim Reynolds Facebook page.