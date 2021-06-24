VINTON, Iowa (June 24) - Rainy weather has forced the postponement of the 2021 Benton County Fair races.
Originally scheduled for Thursday, June 24, the annual fair races at The Bullring have been rescheduled for Sunday, June 27, pending an improved weather forecast for county fair events.
While the race date has changed, increased prize money for the fair race remains up-for-grabs Sunday for IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars presented by Albert Auto Service, Karl Kustoms IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Christie Door Company, IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks presented by Kwik Star and Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compacts presented by Auto Crafters.
SportMods will compete for a $750 winner’s share and $100 to start on Sunday, Stock Cars $500 to win and $100 to start, Hobby Stocks $400 and $75, and Sport Compacts $250 and $75. The show will also feature a special appearance by the American Iron Racing Series (A.I.R.S.).
IMCA state, regional and national points will be awarded in the draw/redraw event. Track points will not be awarded and IMCA Modifieds are not scheduled to compete. There is no entry fee.
Gates open at 4 p.m., grandstand at 4:30, with hot laps at 5:30 and racing at 6.
For the latest information, visit www.BCSBullRing.com or check out the track’s Facebook page @BCSBullRing.