It was a beautiful day for the horse show. We had a great turnout and everyone had a good time! The Lions Club served us a wonderful lunch and we were happy to have them on the grounds for the show. Exhibitors of all ages and all experiences joined us. For some, this was their first time showing. We also had some exhibitors that had not shown in 10 years! It was great to see people showing at all levels. We had exhibitors tell us they are excited to show again on September 11 and some plan on bringing more horses.
If you weren’t able to join us on July 31, we would love to have you show with us on September 11.