URBANA, Iowa - On January 1, 2021, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted the Urbana Police Department in the investigation of a possible murder/suicide. The Urbana Police Department received a 911 call from Garry Jensen, age 59, stating he had shot and killed his wife, Margaret Jensen, age 54. Law enforcement responded to the Jensen residence, located at 300 East Main Street in Urbana, and found Margaret Jensen deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Garry Jensen was also located inside the residence deceased, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner conducted autopsies on Margaret and Garry Jensen, and confirmed Margaret Jensen’s cause of death was the result of a gunshot wound and manner of death was homicide. Additionally, Garry Jensen’s death was ruled a suicide.
Assisting in the investigation was the Urbana Police Department, Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Benton County Attorney’s Office.