No appointment needed, the walk-in clinic will be held at Virginia Gay Hospital, Vinton. Check in at the main entrance registration desk to get your free Moderna vaccine, Monday, May 17th - Friday, May 21st!
Please contact Benton County Public Health if you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment at 319-472-6460.
• Monday May 17th 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Tuesday May 18th 7 a.m. - noon
• Wednesday May 19th 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Thursday May 20th 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Friday May 21st 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Please continue the mitigation efforts that we know work to slow the spread of COVID-19! Get a COVID-19 vaccine, wear a mask or face covering, practice social distancing with those outside your household, clean your hands frequently with soap and water, stay home if you feel sick, and get tested if you are exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19. If you have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, please review CDC guidelines at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for people 18 years of age and older.
For more information, please call Benton County Public Health or visit cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/moderna/moderna-faqs.html.