Due to the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affecting this Country, including Iowa and Benton County, the Benton County Board of Supervisors has established recommended guidelines for reopening of County owned facilities to the public. It is imperative that the business services provided by Benton County government continue to be provided to our citizens, so these guidelines are put in place to reduce the potential risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus to our employees and visitors. It is important to note that these guidelines do not necessarily represent a sequential series of steps and that thoughtful actions by employees based on situational assessment are required when implementing these guidelines. These guidelines assume, to the extent possible, that County Employees, Department Heads and Elected Officials should:
1. Reduce the vulnerability of employees, citizens, property and facilities to exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
2. Conduct periodic review of actions taken to implement these guidelines and make practical adjustments.
GUIDELINES
All County Offices (some exceptions may apply)
• Outside entrance door to remain locked and opened to visitors by appointment only.
• Elected Officials/Department Heads will determine what in-person services will be offered, the number of customers to be assisted within their office at any one time, and how to set up their office to achieve social distancing recommendations. Any services that can be conducted via phone, email, websites, and/or use of the drop boxes will be encouraged.
• Elected Officials/Department Heads will determine when and where their employees will work. It may be prudent for some employees to work from home on a rotating basis in order to reduce the risk to the entire office.
• Elected Officials/Department Heads will determine the use of personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, shields, sanitizer, etc.) to be used by employees in their office. Counter surfaces, door handles, etc. should be periodically wiped down with disinfectant.
• Visitors to County buildings will be subject to a health screening and temperature check by staff. Visitors will also be subject to a security screening. Bags, purses, phones, and any other items not needed to conduct business should be left in a locked vehicle.
• Visitors are required to bring and wear their own mask upon entry into any County facility. The County will have a mask available at the entrances for those visitors that need one. Any visitor refusing to wear a mask will be denied entry.
• Visitors will be escorted to and from the entrance by employees to the office which they need to conduct business.
• Restrooms inside County buildings will not be available for visitor use.
**We strongly encourage you to visit our county website for each individual departments contact information and visit various links available to try and limit the amount of visitors to our county buildings!! https://www.bentoncountyiowa.org/