More than nine months after the declaration of a public health emergency due to the spread of COVID-19, Iowa and now Benton County has begun vaccinating health care workers and long term facilities will be next according to the governor.
Virginia Gay Hospital’s Dr. Brian Meeker became the first vaccination in Benton County, being administered the Moderna vaccine the hospital received on Tuesday morning. The hospital will begin vaccination of healthcare staff turning around the vaccinate residents. According to Virgina Gay Hospital CEO Michele Schoonover, local long term care and assisted living facilities are working with a state pharmacy partner program and Benton County public health for vaccine distribution.
The Moderna vaccine is the second COVID-19 vaccine that has received emergency use authorization from the federal government, the first being the Pfizer/Biotech vaccine. In a press conference on Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 8,400 Iowa healthcare workers have received the first of two doses of a vaccine. Long term care residents and staff will begin receiving vaccinations the week of December 28. The next priority group to receive the vaccine will be frontline workers and Iowans aged 75 or older. Iowans ages 65 to 74 and younger Iowans with underlying conditions are expected to be the next group to be able to get a vaccine. The general population is projected to have vaccines available to them by the spring.
Due to a federal planning error, the state will receive approximately 20 percent less vaccines than the projected 172,000 by the end of the month. The Iowa Department of Public Health predicted Iowa should get a total of 138,300 doses from Moderna and Pfizer in December. The specific number of Moderna vaccines in Benton County is not available.
Since March, Benton County has recorded 1,931 positive cases of COVID-19 according to coronavirus.gov. The county peaked at 986 active cases on November 24 and now reports 280 active cases according to the site. 34 Benton County residents have died due to complications from the coronavirus.