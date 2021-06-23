Katelyn Folkmann of Newhall was recently awarded the title of National Miss Agriculture Advocacy Ambassador and National Cover Miss.
Katelyn Folkmann is the 21-year-old daughter of Dean and Julie Folkmann. She graduated from Benton Community High School in 2018 where she was highly involved in Show Choir, Concert Choir, Marching Band, Color Guard, Winter Guard, NHS, Concert Band and other activities in her community. After Highschool she continued her education at Cornell College in Mt. Vernon Iowa, majoring in Psychology and Minoring in Theatre. She was heavily involved backstage at theatre productions and received outstanding First Year Award in Theatre.
Katelyn just completed her bachelor’s degree at Cornell College this past school year. In the fall she will be attending the University of Iowa for Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program. Her career goals are to take her knowledge from growing up in a rural area, on a farm and be able to help those who are struggling with their Mental Health in the Agriculture Industry.
Katelyn is honored to be an advocate queen for the Miss United States Agriculture organization where women of all ages are able to use their crown and sash as an avenue to start conversations about agriculture. Katelyn is now promoting her platform, “Showing the Diversity in Agriculture,” and she has done just that! During Katelyn’s reign as the 2020 Benton County Iowa Miss United States Agriculture & 2021 Iowa Miss Agriculture Advocacy Ambassador she has visited 154 for across multiple states and 95 of Iowa’s 99 Counties. Her goal is to show how diverse the agriculture industry is across the nation. Katelyn is forever grateful for the opportunities she has had and the people she has met. She is excited to see where her next adventure will take her.
The national pageant was held in Orlando, Florida the weekend of June 19th, 2021 to compete for the honor to reign as a National Miss United States Agriculture Queen. The contestants competed in Interview, On-Stage Introduction, Evening Wear, On-Stage Question, State Fun Fashion and Photogenic.
National Director, Ciera Ingram says “The idea behind the Miss United States Agriculture Pageant Program is to celebrate the agriculture industry and our local farmers all while promoting self-esteem, building strong leaders and awarding scholarships to encourage a continuous pursuit of education. As well as incorporating our motto: Teach.Inspire.Advocate.”