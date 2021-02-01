For the first time ever, Benton and Vinton-Shellsburg bowling competed against each other on Friday in Vinton, with VS earning a sweep over the newly-sanctioned Bobcats.

“It’s great to see us get better with each meet,” Benton coach Erin Jans said. “When you compare our scores to Vinton and however much they beat us by, you have to factor in their kids are more advanced than us right now. But it's been fun just watching the growth and progress we’ve made this season.”

VS coach Amber Pattee stated she was excited to have Benton add bowling this season and noted there are not many schools in the area adding the sport nowadays.

“We have rivalries in every other sport with Benton and they are so close to us,” Pattee said. “It’s nice to see them have so many participants out in just their first year. The meet was more about team building for us. We’ve been pushing ourselves very hard in recent meets. I told them to go out and be themselves. The boys took that to heart and you could really see it with their scores.”

Benton Boys - 2174 total pins

Gabe Rouse 154 178 332

Andrew Kerkman 122 187 309

Brody Bries 148 147 295

Nate Rottman 124 131 255

Ethan Hepker 129 125 254

Keaten Volesky 134 92 226

Vinton-Shellsburg Boys - 2919 total pins

Parker Arnold 225 243 468

Riley Richart 212 229 441

Eli Powers 188 248 436

Alex Funk 175 193 368

Ayden Bearbower 177 151 328

Matt Rippel 159 167 326

Benton Girls - 1789 total pins

Caitlin Keiper 149 151 300

Trinity LaGrange 118 136 254

Raynee LaGrange 108 144 252

Tiffany Schnor 133 101 234

Destiny Lindsey 81 91 172

Karley Urell 88 74 162

Vinton-Shellsburg Girls - 2488 total pins

Christina Harrelson 203 199 402

Jozee White 169 165 334

Anna Becker 171 144 315

Chloe Tharp 156 137 293

Jenna Pattee 135 157 292

Tori Elwick 142 102 244

The two programs will meet again at Berry’s Lanes on February 5 and then again on February 12 with VS hosting the WaMaC Conference Meet.