For the first time ever, Benton and Vinton-Shellsburg bowling competed against each other on Friday in Vinton, with VS earning a sweep over the newly-sanctioned Bobcats.
“It’s great to see us get better with each meet,” Benton coach Erin Jans said. “When you compare our scores to Vinton and however much they beat us by, you have to factor in their kids are more advanced than us right now. But it's been fun just watching the growth and progress we’ve made this season.”
VS coach Amber Pattee stated she was excited to have Benton add bowling this season and noted there are not many schools in the area adding the sport nowadays.
“We have rivalries in every other sport with Benton and they are so close to us,” Pattee said. “It’s nice to see them have so many participants out in just their first year. The meet was more about team building for us. We’ve been pushing ourselves very hard in recent meets. I told them to go out and be themselves. The boys took that to heart and you could really see it with their scores.”
Benton Boys - 2174 total pins
Gabe Rouse 154 178 332
Andrew Kerkman 122 187 309
Brody Bries 148 147 295
Nate Rottman 124 131 255
Ethan Hepker 129 125 254
Keaten Volesky 134 92 226
Vinton-Shellsburg Boys - 2919 total pins
Parker Arnold 225 243 468
Riley Richart 212 229 441
Eli Powers 188 248 436
Alex Funk 175 193 368
Ayden Bearbower 177 151 328
Matt Rippel 159 167 326
Benton Girls - 1789 total pins
Caitlin Keiper 149 151 300
Trinity LaGrange 118 136 254
Raynee LaGrange 108 144 252
Tiffany Schnor 133 101 234
Destiny Lindsey 81 91 172
Karley Urell 88 74 162
Vinton-Shellsburg Girls - 2488 total pins
Christina Harrelson 203 199 402
Jozee White 169 165 334
Anna Becker 171 144 315
Chloe Tharp 156 137 293
Jenna Pattee 135 157 292
Tori Elwick 142 102 244
The two programs will meet again at Berry’s Lanes on February 5 and then again on February 12 with VS hosting the WaMaC Conference Meet.