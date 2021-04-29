The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Benton County, a virtual event, will be held Sunday, June 6th, 2021, at 5:00 PM. That date is also the 34th annual National Cancer Survivors Day. National Cancer Survivors Day is a CELEBRATION for those who have survived, an INSPIRATION for those recently diagnosed, a gathering of SUPPORT for families, and an OUTREACH to the community.
During the continued COVID 19 pandemic, cancer patients, survivors, and their families are still in need of the valuable research, programs, and support of the American Cancer Society. In Iowa the American Cancer Society has over two million dollars invested in several research grants. Everyone is encouraged to join together on Sunday, June 6th. Here are some ways we can all get involved:
Walk and Make an Impact
- Individuals, families, and teams are encouraged to commit to walking a set amount of time or miles in honor and in memory of loved ones. Wear Relay shirts from past events, or come up
with a unique theme for your team of walkers.
- Raise funds and awareness by reaching out and asking people to take part or to consider donating to your efforts; pledges can be taken for miles or total time walked. Consider making your own donation; every dollar counts!
Celebrate Survivors in Your Life
- Call and/or send cards to special survivors.
- Walk in their honor.
- Take pledges to walk in their honor.
- Create paper ribbons in the particular colors for each specific cancer to hang in windows or on doors. Use sidewalk chalk to decorate driveways and sidewalks.
Remember and Honor—Outdoor Luminaria Ceremony
- Create your own luminarias and set them on your porches, driveways, and sidewalks on the evening of Sunday, June 6th.
- Raise funds by creating luminarias for donations.