Vinton, Iowa: The 2021 racing season will get underway at the Benton County Speedway, “Bullring” with the Frostbuster featuring five classes of race cars. The IMCA Modifieds will headline the program with a $2,000 to win main event. The racing action will get underway at 5 pm on Sunday, April 4th. The kids in attendance will be treated to a special Easter Egg Hunt as part of the Easter Sunday special racing event at the “Bullring” located on the Benton County Fairgrounds in Vinton, Iowa.