Vinton, Iowa: The 2021 racing season will get underway at the Benton County Speedway, “Bullring” with the Frostbuster featuring five classes of race cars. The IMCA Modifieds will headline the program with a $2,000 to win main event. The racing action will get underway at 5 pm on Sunday, April 4th. The kids in attendance will be treated to a special Easter Egg Hunt as part of the Easter Sunday special racing event at the “Bullring” located on the Benton County Fairgrounds in Vinton, Iowa.
Benton County Speedway Opens Sunday with “Frostbuster”
- Submitted article
-
-
