The Benton County Extension Office along with the members of Benton County 4-H would like to take this opportunity to thank all the adult and youth volunteers that work so hard all year to make the 4-H program possible.
It takes almost 7,000 adult volunteers in Iowa to keep the 4-H program going each year. Benton County 4-H truly values the caring adults who take time out of their busy lives to teach youth about the variety of experiences 4-H has to offer. Nearly 45 individuals invest time and patience as a 4-H Club or Cloverbud Leader. They guide youth at monthly meetings, provide them with a safe meeting location, fun activities and opportunities for growth as positive citizens. Some volunteers work with youth as project leaders, who will guide youth in a less formal setting at project related workshops, clinics and training sessions. Many individuals choose to volunteer at one time special events, activities, workshops, or the Benton County Fair.
Everyone has something to share… a special talent, a learned skill, a safe location, or a little time. Newly interested caring, dependable volunteers will be welcomed into the Benton County 4-H community. If you would like to volunteer as a club leader, project leader, or helper at a onetime event, Benton County 4-H at 319-472-4739.