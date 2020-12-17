Benton County Public Health (BCPH) is receiving the Moderna vaccine which is expected to gain FDA approval later this week, according to Virginia Gay Hospital CEO Michele Schoonover.
“The Moderna vaccine doesn’t require the ultra low freezer temperature for shipment and is refrigerator stable for 30 days thus will be better suited for the smaller rural settings in Benton County,” Schoonover said. “The Moderna vaccine isn’t expected to ship until the week of December 20th with additional allocations shipping week of December 27.”
Schoonover stated BCPH will disseminate vaccines to providers in the county that meet priority designation “Phase 1-A,” which includes healthcare personnel and long term care residents including adults “who reside in residential care facility, nursing facility, skilled nursing facility, assisted living program or elder group home.”
“Long Term Care facilities also had an option to enroll in The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care (LTC) Program, a national initiative developed by the federal government/CDC,” Schoonover said. “This initiative is using three pharmacy chains, Walgreens, CVS, and Community Pharmacy. Those vaccines will begin shipping the week of December 28.”
Vinton Newspapers will have updates as they are made available. Schoonover noted plans may change “rapidly” and plans to issue a press release for the first first vaccination.