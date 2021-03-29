March 22, 2021
Carol Jean Geater conveys to James E. and Paula M. Happel, real estate in Government Lot 5, Section 19, Benton Township.
March 25, 2021
Pamela A . and Alex Nenortas convey to Ebony C. Proctor, real estate in Lot 2, Block 16, Blair’s Addition, Belle Plaine.
Dennis Duello Trust conveys to Robert C. and Karen A. Walsh, real estate in Parcel D, Section 25, Taylor Township.
John Himmelsbach, Anne Himmelsbach, Allen Himmelsbach and Jeanette Himmelsbach convey to Gary Haage, real estate in Lots 10, 11 and 12, Block 1, Talcott’s Addition, Norway.
Larry D. and Denise J. Weeda convey to Lance W. Weeda, real estate in Lot 2, Block 33, Blair’s Second Addition, Belle Plaine.