May 25, 2021
Ruth A. Wieditz conveys to Mark and Kimberly A. Thomsen, real estate in Section 22, Jackson Township.
Joshua B. Cox conveys to Jill Lynn Lehman, real estate in Lot 2, Block 3, Smith, Traer and Tilford’s Addition, Vinton.
Michael and Doreen D. Brokaw convey to Mary Jean Lorenz, real estate in Section 19, Leroy Township.
MLE B Muzingo Estate conveys to Daniel and Kathy Kaestner, real estate in Los 6 and 7, Runyon’s Second Addition, Shellsburg.
Kevin L. and Diana Rice convey to Jered D. And Emily Fitzgerald, real estate in Lot 20, Rammelsberg and Williams Eighth Addition, Atkins.
May 26, 2021
William A. and Connie L. Mall convey to Valhalla Hatchets LLC, real estate in Lot 4, Block 5, Hutton’s Addition, Belle Plaine.
Chad James and Cynda Leigh Mehlert convey to Justin and Lisa C. Ward, real estate in Lot 4, Thompson’s Second Addition, Van Horne.
Ellen C. Ericson Estate conveys to MW Crossroads LLC, real estate in Lot 8, Section 20, Iowa Township, Subdivision L.
Leon and Mary Ann Whelchel convey to Kendra L. McClenning, real estate in Block 19, WF Williams Addition, Vinton.
Kevin D. and Julie A. Haefner convey to Michael and Julie Holzappel, real estate in Lots 7 and 8, Block 1, Parcel A, Boggs Addition, Vinton.