July 20, 2021
Hunter E. Konen conveys to Tyler Wagner, real estate in Block 2, Taylor and Runyon’s Addition, Shellsburg.
Sheri J. Mullinex conveys to Zyriah Schlitter, real estate in Lot 1, Northgate First Addition, Shellsburg.
Jason L. and Sarah M. Asher convey to Dawn and Vincent Morris, real estate in Lots 2 and 3, Block 19, Van Horne.
Christopher J. and Amy Breese convey to Alyssa and Declan Harbach, real estate in Parcel D, Section 14, Fremont Township.
Christopher S. and Donna Upah convey to Theresa N. Pagliai, real estate in Lot 3, Block 2, Tomas Addition, Walford.
July 21, 2021
Design Homes Inc. conveys to William J. and Bethany A. Steinkamp, real estate in Lot 1, Heartland Nature Estates Second Addition, Urbana.
Carroll L. and Ruth Ann Primrose convey to Michael Vanderheiden, real estate in Lot 8, Block 4, Jones Addition, Shellsburg.
Dan Bendorf conveys to Swen and Kiara Arwine, real estate in Lot 6, Block 7, Hutton’s Second Addition, Belle Plaine.