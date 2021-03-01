Feb. 26, 2021
Catheryn J. Irvine Revocable Trust conveys to Roettger Farms LLC, real estate in Section 21, Bruce Township.
Mary A. Mehlhaus Revocable Trust conveys to Roettger Farms LLC, real estate in Section 21, Bruce Township.
Villa Village Mobile Home Park LLC conveys to Acre Trader 146 LLC, real estate in Lot 1, Block 6, Hutton’s Second Addition to Belle Plaine, and Lot 2, Block 5, Belle Plaine.
Stonebrook Homes LLC conveys ti Keaton E. DeNeve and Makayla L. Keim, real estate in Lot 7, Young’s Second Addition to Blairstown.