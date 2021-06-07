June 4, 2021
Matthew P. And Rebecca L. Sturtz convey to Matthew and Kimberly Ott, real estate in Block 26, WF Williams Addition, Vinton.
Craig A. And Victoria L. Streeter convey to Gordon D. And Rachel E. Lasley, real estate in Block 23, WF Williams Addition, Vinton.
Tracy J. Regan Estate conveys to Destiny Samantha Pierce, real estate in Lot 5, Blossom’s Second Addition, Belle Plaine, Section 19, Iowa Township.
Steven Joseph Carl conveys to Matthew J. And Jessica L. Schulte, real estate in Lot 5, Section 20, Iowa Township.
John K. Fischer, Ronald George Smith, David A. Smith, John W. Odeen, Carolyn Kaye Odeen, and Terry Paul Usher convey to Terry A. Harrington, Mary Elaine Harrington, Nolan M. Herlocker, Koleene Herlocker, Sierra L. Herlocker and James M. Herlocker, real estate in Section 5, Eldorado Township.
Charles Meredith Estate conveys to Katelyn Marie Spitler, real estate in Block 8, Sells Addition to Riverside, Vinton.
Jason R. And Leah J. Cox convey to April L. Tierney and Elias J. Coblenetz, real estate in Lots 2 and 3, Block 2, Webb’s Second Addition, Vinton.