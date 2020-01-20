Jan. 16, 2020
Terry Dunham and Linda Dunham, co-trustees, The Dunham Family Trust, convey
to Mary and Alfred Plante, real estate in 34-86-9.
Renee Lynn Jahlas conveys to Adam and Tracy Papesh, real estate in Block 2,
Lot 7, 19-82-12.
Craig and Ivy Miller convey to Lee Ritter, real estate in Lot 6, Block 10,
Newhall.
Jan. 17, 2020
Alan R. Dvorak conveys to Gary L. Counter, real estate in Lot 1, Block 31,
Blair's Second Addition, Belle Plaine.
Kurt D. and Elizabeth Blankenhorn convey to Lisa Rabe, real estate in Parcel
A, 12-82-10.
Donald A. and Kay A. Peacock convey to Russell D. Lindberg, trustee, Russel
D. Lindberg Revocable Trust, and Joan E. Lindberg, trustee, Joan E. Lindberg
Revocable Trust, real estate in Lots 2, 3 and 4, Gardemann's Seventh
Addition, Shellsburg, and 15-84-9.
Daric L. and Anna M. Kaestner convey to Shawn Gebo, real estate in Lot 8,
Franzenburg's First Addition, Keystone.