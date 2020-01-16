Benton County Warranty Deeds – Jan. 6 to Jan. 17, 2020
Jan. 6, 2020
Larry G. and Theresa Hagen convey to Joel and Dawn Thys, real estate in Parcel B, 13-82-11.
Duane F. Johnson and Marilyn J. Johnson, trustees, Duane F. and Marilyn J. Johnson Revocable Trust, convey to Performance Systems LC, real estate in Lots 4 and 5, Block 2, West Vinton.
Collins Community Credit Union conveys to Sarah Renee Hummel, real estate in Lots 5, 8, 6 and 7, Block 14, Tilford’s Addition to South Vinton.
Cedar Ridge Homes Inc. conveys to Kevin and Lisa Rotter, real estate in Parcel A, Lot 7, Ridgeview Seventh Addition, Atkins.
Jan. 7, 2020
Jeffrey H. and Linda Counter convey to Jennifer Schoettmer, real estate in Lots 13 and 14, Block 4, Newhall.
Jan. 8, 2020
Pamela B. and Richard A. Primmer convey to Joshua B. Tipton and Jessica K. Noren, real estate in Lot 9, Evans Third Addition, Vinton.
Jan. 9, 2020
Richard A. and Marilyn L. Wells, and Brian D. and Amy M. Wells convey to Brian D. and Amy M. Wells, real estate in Lot 1, Block 4, and Lot 4, Block 2, Belle Plaine.
Marilyn Purdy Estate, Chad A. Purdy and Andrea L. Philyaw, co-executors, convey to Chad and Sheila Even, real estate in Parcel A, 8-86-12.
Jan. 10, 2020
Linda Nowotny conveys to Stonebrook Homes LLC, real estate in Lots 6, 15, 16 and 17, Roots First Addition, Blairstown.
Glen Brian Geiger conveys to Justin Werning, Lot 1, Perkinson First Addition, 29-86-10.
Gloede Construction Go. conveys to Michael Nelson Tompkins and Nancy Lee Tompkins, real estate in Lot 8, Block 45, Tilford’s Second Addition to South Vinton, 21-85-10.
Benjamin P. and Madison A. Wilson convey to Lydia A. and Tairk J. Goken, real estate in Parcels A and B, 12-84-12.
Jan. 13, 2020
Jeffrey Lee and Rebecca Joan Junge convey to Kyler L. and Meghan Mitchell, real estate in Lots 1 and 3, Block 3, Hamann’s Addition, Keystone.
James A. Kalina conveys to John W. and Michelle L. Jones, real estate in Lot 2, Block 32, Blair’s Second Addition, Belle Plaine.
Jan. 14, 2020
Brett and Sonia Schminke convey to Kayla Schneider, real estate in Lot 4, Block 2, Robertson’s Second Addition.
Golden Grain Enterprises conveys to Henry Wehrman, real estate in 22-82-12, Block 4 and 3 of Buckeye.
Building Concepts Inc. conveys to Chelsey and Benjamin Marshall, real estate in Lot 8, Laird’s First Addition, Urbana.