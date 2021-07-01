June 28, 2021
Laurie A. Mayhew and Marshal E White convey to Ryan and Ashley Cook, real estate in Parcel A, Section 27, Benton Township.
DMO Inc. conveys to Jeffrey Dice, real estate in Lots 7 and 6, Block 1, Norway.
Patrick J and Janice Bailey convey to Erika M Olson, real estate in Section 20, Florence Township, Auditor’s Plat No. 14, Lot 5.
Tracy L and Jodi A Bonar convey to Brea A Griffith, real estate in Lot 5, Country View Estates First Addition.
June 30, 2021
Birker Inc. conveys to IPE 1031 REV383 LLC, real estate in Section 32, Polk Township.
Kevin K. Sears Living Trust conveys to Corey and Lindsy Krienert, real estate in Parcel G, Bruce Township.
Donald and Louise Manley Revocable Living Trust conveys to Joshua James Katcher, real estate in Lot 1, Main Street Condos, Urbana.
Trinatee L. and Steven Lee Morrow convey to Otto Bush, real estate in Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, Vinton.