May 17, 2021
WPH Inc. and Cedar Ridge Homes Inc. conveys to Robert J. and Kathleen Koehn, real estate in Lot 18, Stone Ridge First Addition, Atkins.
James R. Dahl conveys to Blue Creek Rentals LLC, real estate in Lot 8, Block 1, Culver’s First Addition, Urbana.
Eagle View Land Management, Forge Inc., convey to Mary Ann and Leon Whelchel, real estate in Lot 14, Anderson Creek Estates First Addition, Vinton.
May 18, 2021
Cody J. Wiebbecke conveys to Jessica M. and Justin Hills, real estate in Lot 7, Block 1, Subdivision E, Section 19, Iowa Township.
Nancy N. Galbraith conveys to Michael Allen Dittmar, real estate in Lot 5, Bossler’s Addition, Van Horne.
Ervin M. Oftedahl Revocable Trust and Joanne Oftedahl Revocable Trust convey to Vincent Vance and Ashley McLaughlin, real estate in Lots 5 and 4, Clover Ridge Addition, Walford.
Practical Properties LC Series 14 conveys to Andrew V. Walsh, real estate in Lot 4, Block 8.
CADOG Management Group LLC convys to Nicole Struve, real estate in Lots 2 and 3, Block 3, Sells Addition, Vinton.
May 19, 2021
Jon and Abbi Garling convey to Jacob D. And Katie J. Hock, real estate in Lot 10, SL Bardwell Addition, Belle Plaine.
Nicolas K. and Jessica M. Tumilty convey to Hussin Al-Yassiri, real estate in Lot 7, Roseberry’s First Addition, Urbana.