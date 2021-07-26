Sunday, July 25, Benton County Extension Office. Nine members of the Benton County Youth Council are present for the final meeting of the season. On the agenda: discuss the success of fair clean-up day, and receive updates on the games and activities the council helped organize directly. This meeting marked the final time this version of the council will meet together, so getting a photo together was also on the agenda.
“Benton County Youth Council is just a group of young people that are advocates for 4-H in our county,” Steiger Manson of Center Point said. “We helped around at the fair and helped plan the fair. We want to be a driving factor in its success every year.”
Benton County Youth Council consists of 13 high school members from different 4-H clubs around the county and from different interests in agriculture. Members serve through four years before stepping down the summer after their high school graduation. The council serves as a planning and advising committee for the Benton County Fair and other 4-H/FFA activities in the county.
“It is a great learning experience that improves leadership and team skills,” Rylee Sash of La Porte City said. “Members are responsible for working in the 4-H barn during the fair in order to help exhibitors and guests who come to the fair.”
Annabelle Newton of Vinton joined Benton County Youth Council two years agos to meet new people and be more involved in Benton County 4-H. Since joining, she’s been a part of planning different activities for the 4-H and FFA members participating at the Benton County Fair. This year’s fair introduced 4-H Night at the Grandstand, bringing together the Queen Contest, talent show, awards and recognition all in one event.
“Many of us were involved in the ceremony,” Newton, who was crowned Benton County Fair Princess said. “We did work behind the scenes to put that and our kickoff event together. It’s a lot of fun to be around friends and messing around a little.”
Brian McNulty and Sheila Hlas help and advise Benton County Youth Council respectively. McNulty guides the council on timelines, duties and expectations as the plan for each county fair.
“It’s a good group of kids with interest in many different areas,” McNulty said. “They are very outgoing overall and want to be involved as much as they can. You see them helping other kids make their experiences better.”
The 2021 Benton County Fair marked a “return to normal”, or at least as close as possible after a year with only exhibits running in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. The group met in person this year and through Zoom at necessary times.
“Definitely getting back in person made it easier,” Newton said. “Getting everyone involved and talking during Zoom meetings isn’t easy. It’s just not as enjoyable. Our ideas flowed better and we were able to plan a better year. I feel the fair activities we were involved in were planned better that way.”
Manson added a lot more went into planning this year compared to last year. But Manson and his fellow council members were hardly complaining when they got to fair time and saw the grounds full of people for the first time in two years.
“It’s so nice to have all these people around and just see all your friends,” Manson said. “This is what will continue to build good memories the fair is known for.”
Four members of the Benton County Youth Council have graduated. 4-H members may apply for the positions and will be interviewed before selections are made.
“Overall, the Benton County Youth Council is an amazing opportunity and I would highly recommend it for any high schooler in 4-H,” Sash said.