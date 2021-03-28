A year of growth, challenges and triumphs came to an end for the Benton Dance Team as they hosted their Spring Show on Friday, showcasing all their routines and solos from the season one last time.
“Over these last two years, I’ve seen cool friendships form I believe would never have formed if it wasn’t for dance,” coach Kaitlynn Botkin said. “There hadn’t been a dance team for several years when I arrived at Benton. I’m grateful I got to restart a program like this and see these girls enjoy this experience.”
A derecho devastating south Benton County and COVID-19 causing significant restrictions could not stop the dance team from putting together two routines to take to State. Unfortunately, a temporary shutdown of the school forced the team to submit their routines virtually, rather than perform in Des Moines.
“We had worked up to State since last year,” sophomore Delaynee Slouha said. “It was really hard on all of us to lose that opportunity at the last second. But it brought us together as a team.”
But their Spring Show held no virtual performances, no last minutes cancellations, no regrets. Their show was an hour of crowd pleasing performances and a heartfelt goodbye to “Miss B”, who will be leaving Benton Community for another position after the school year. The team recognized their instructor with flowers and tearful speeches.
“I didn’t go to middle school in Benton, so Miss B was one of the first people I met here,” Slouha said. “She took me under her wing and really taught us all a lot. The biggest thing is she taught me to respect myself more and push myself to the limit.”
This was the first time in “many years” which the Benton Dance Team got to host a Spring Show and season hit by COVID made the team that much more grateful for the experience in Botkin’s eyes. While she will no longer be the coach going forward, Botkin believes a base is set for the program to build up going forward.
“Everything I put into this program over the last two years was more than worth it,” Botkin said. “I’m so thankful this group of girls gave me my first coaching experience. I cherish the bonds I created with them and thankful I could be a positive light in their lives.”
